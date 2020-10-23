Emilia Clarke Celebrates Birthday By Jumping Out Of A Plane

Talk about flying high on your birthday! Actress Emilia Clarke celebrated turning 34 by partaking in a little sky diving. The Game of Thrones star posted a slew of fun, post-flight pics on her Instagram account, saying: “What could match the profound existential terror of another birthday? Jumping out of a goddamn plane is what.”
Best known for playing Daenerys on HBO’s hit GOT, Clarke clearly has a love for action and adventure. Along with the exhilarating post-jump pictures she posted, the Solo: A Star Wars Story actress shared her feelings of excitement with fans by adding a series of fun hashtags: #whosaysyoucanonlyflydragons? #freeeeeeeeeefaaaalllliiiinnnggggg #myfacialexpressionstellyouallyouneedtoknow #mymothermyhero#birthdaybluestakeapunch
Clarke also thanked the company that made her skydiving adventure possible. “Thank you Hinton Sky Diving for the most exhilarating experience of my life!” she wrote.
This is not the first time Clarke has shared a fun b-day moment with her fans. Last year, the English actress posted an awesome video of herself dancing to 50 Cent’s “In Da Club” while clutching a big bottle of bubbly. The celebration happened while she was on a press tour for her film Last Christmas, and included 33 delicious pain aux raisin pastries, which are Clarke’s favorite. The birthday girl added the hashtag #birthdaylikeaballer to her post, making it clear that she knows how to celebrate getting older in style.
The Brit also posted a sweet pic right before she blew out a big birthday candle on a tiny cake and wrote: “You’re right. I’m wishing for more pan aux raisins. @lastchristmasthemovie thank you for my Parisian birthday of dreams...London what you sayin? #hotelcostesyoumakesomefancyasscake"
Happy birthday, Emilia! We can't wait to see what thrilling adventures next year brings!