Dolly Parton Celebrating Her Birthday Next Month With Huge 'Blowout'? News Dolly Parton Celebrating Her Birthday Next Month With Huge 'Blowout'?
Ellen DeGeneres' Home A 'War Zone,' Taking Frustration Out On Portia De Rossi? News Ellen DeGeneres' Home A 'War Zone,' Taking Frustration Out On Portia De Rossi?
Who is Chico Bean? All About The Iconic 'Wild N' Out' Cast Member Celebrities Who is Chico Bean? All About The Iconic 'Wild N' Out' Cast Member
Emma Watson Accused of Being A Diva News Emma Watson Accused of Being A Diva
Entertainment

Elvis Presley's Mid-Century Modern 'Honeymoon Hideaway’ On The Market For A Cool $2.5 Million [See The Photos!]

Elvis Presley's "Honeymoon Hideaway" as it looked in 2018.
(Stephanie Braconnier/Shutterstock.com)

Elvis Presley’s most famous house is Graceland in Memphis, which may just be one of the most famous houses in the world. But the King of Rock 'n' Roll lived in other houses throughout his career, like the one highlighted by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com that may be the coolest of those houses. Now, for $2.5 million, his “Honeymoon Hideaway” in Palm Springs could be yours.

the house of Elvis Presley at night
(Rodeo Realty)

This Is No Graceland

Anyone who has ever been to Graceland can tell you that the mansion’s Colonial Revival architecture is exactly what it is meant to be — traditional. Well, besides the size, as it’s over 10,000 square feet, Graceland looks like it could fit in in almost any neighborhood in America. By contrast, the “Honeymoon Hideaway,” or the “House of Tomorrow” as it is actually named, is the definition of Mid-Century Modern.

The walkway and front entrance to the house of Elvis Presley
(Rodeo Realty)

Elvis Didn’t Actually Own The Home

While Elvis Presley and his wife, Priscilla, later bought a house in the Holmby Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles, the House of Tomorrow was leased by the King and Priscilla around the time they got married, and the Presleys continued to rent it for a few years. Palm Springs in the 1960s must have been a pretty amazing place if you were a celebrity.

The backyard and pool of the rented home of Elvis
(Rodeo Realty)

The neighborhood it sits in, Vistas Las Palmas, is right on the edge of town and was popular at the time with such Palm Springs legends as Peter Lawford and George Hamilton. But this house is truly one of a kind, as TopTenRealEstateDeals describes,

Deceivingly large, the home has five bedrooms and five baths along with a spacious interior in the round, which gives it its space age vibe. A favorite mid-century feature is the center-of-the-room fireplace with chimney suspended from the ceiling and walls of glass overlooking its 1.16 acres. Outside are a private garden, tennis court, orchard and a partly shaded terraced swimming pool for lounging and outdoor barbecues.

The living area of the house of Elvis Presley
(Rodeo Realty)

The main living area of the house is dominated by the dramatic fireplace and chimney in the center of the room: a great representation of Mid-Century Modern architecture.

Another angle of the living area and dining area, with the dramatic fireplace to the right.
(Rodeo Realty)

The kitchen has also has a chimney above the cooktop that compliments the one in the living space.

the kitchen of the rented home of Elvis Presley
(Rodeo Realty)

And the bedroom fits the motif of the round-ish house as well.

The former bedroom of Elvis with a pink bed.
(Rodeo Realty)

Relax by the shaded pool, just as Elvis might have, or play a little tennis on the courts.

poolside photo of the former home of Elvis
(Rodeo Realty)
The tennis court of the former home of Elvis
(Rodeo Realty)

It is truly a house fit for a king — or The King.

More News From Gossip Cop

Sharon Osbourne's 'Diva' Behavior Getting Her Fired From 'The Talk'?

Who is Tom Selleck’s Daughter? All About Hannah Margaret Selleck

Report: Barbra Streisand 'Blindsided' By Divorce Papers

Ben Affleck's Relationship With Ana de Armas On The Rocks Due To 'Deep Water' Reshoots?

Who Is Shaq's Girlfriend? An Inside Look At Shaquille O'Neal And The Women He’s Dated

    • H Hugh Scott

      Hugh Scott doesn’t believe aliens are hidden at Area 51 or that Elvis is alive, but he does believe birds are real and Meghan Markle isn’t treated fairly by the tabloids. He’s been writing about music, movies, and celebrities for most of his adult life after realizing stocking shelves in a paper warehouse in college wasn’t all it was cracked up to be.

Related

Report: Patrick Dempsey Complained About 'Zero' Closure From 'Grey's Anatomy' Departure Prior To Cameo