Elvis Presley's Mid-Century Modern 'Honeymoon Hideaway’ On The Market For A Cool $2.5 Million [See The Photos!]

Elvis Presley’s most famous house is Graceland in Memphis, which may just be one of the most famous houses in the world. But the King of Rock 'n' Roll lived in other houses throughout his career, like the one highlighted by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com that may be the coolest of those houses. Now, for $2.5 million, his “Honeymoon Hideaway” in Palm Springs could be yours.
Anyone who has ever been to Graceland can tell you that the mansion’s Colonial Revival architecture is exactly what it is meant to be — traditional. Well, besides the size, as it’s over 10,000 square feet, Graceland looks like it could fit in in almost any neighborhood in America. By contrast, the “Honeymoon Hideaway,” or the “House of Tomorrow” as it is actually named, is the definition of Mid-Century Modern.
While Elvis Presley and his wife, Priscilla, later bought a house in the Holmby Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles, the House of Tomorrow was leased by the King and Priscilla around the time they got married, and the Presleys continued to rent it for a few years. Palm Springs in the 1960s must have been a pretty amazing place if you were a celebrity.
The neighborhood it sits in, Vistas Las Palmas, is right on the edge of town and was popular at the time with such Palm Springs legends as Peter Lawford and George Hamilton. But this house is truly one of a kind, as TopTenRealEstateDeals describes,
Deceivingly large, the home has five bedrooms and five baths along with a spacious interior in the round, which gives it its space age vibe. A favorite mid-century feature is the center-of-the-room fireplace with chimney suspended from the ceiling and walls of glass overlooking its 1.16 acres. Outside are a private garden, tennis court, orchard and a partly shaded terraced swimming pool for lounging and outdoor barbecues.
The main living area of the house is dominated by the dramatic fireplace and chimney in the center of the room: a great representation of Mid-Century Modern architecture.
The kitchen has also has a chimney above the cooktop that compliments the one in the living space.
And the bedroom fits the motif of the round-ish house as well.
Relax by the shaded pool, just as Elvis might have, or play a little tennis on the courts.
It is truly a house fit for a king — or The King.
