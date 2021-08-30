Gossip Cop

Elton John's Marriage In Crisis Over 'Petty Pouts' And Controlling Behavior?

Is Elton John's marriage with husband David Furnish in jeopardy because of his ego-driven needs? One tabloid claims Furnish is ready to move on and start a life without John in the picture. Gossip Cop looks into the story.

Elton John’s Marriage In Crisis Over ‘Petty Pouts’ And Controlling Behavior?

Elton John on the left in a turquoise suit and glasses, David Furnish on the right.
(Andrea Raffin/Shutterstock.com)

Is Elton John‘s marriage with husband David Furnish in jeopardy because of his ego-driven needs? One tabloid claims Furnish is ready to move on and start a life without John in the picture. Gossip Cop looks into the story. 

Elton John’s Ego And Pettiness Driving Away David Furnish? 

According to the latest story from the National Enquirer, Elton John needs to check his attitude if he wants his marriage to stay intact. The outlet claims to have an insider close to the couple who offered exclusive details on the marriage. Apparently, John has been “extra-cranky” and is “constantly barking orders at David when anything goes wrong.” But this isn’t the only thing causing tension between the couple. 

The magazine also points to Furnish’s growing career as another reason the pair are on the verge of a split. “David has a lot of his own work coming up, including a very high-stakes project with Meghan [Markle],” the same insider leaks. With his career growth, Furnish is “outgrowing being ‘Mr. Elton’ at this point” and wants “his own recognition and independence.” 

Are Elton John And David Furnish On The Verge Of Divorce? 

There are several holes in the National Enquirer‘s latest story on John and Furnish. The tabloid tries to create the narrative that the couple is constantly fighting and at each other’s throats. However, John and Furnish were just seen on a glamorous yacht in St. Tropez. A luxurious vacation hardly seems like the thing a couple on the verge of divorce would be seen doing. 

Another flaw in the story is the magazine’s so-called “insider.” Throughout the story, the source is never named. Given the magazine’s track record, it’s unlikely it ever had a source to begin with. 

Other False Stories About Elton John

The National Enquirer has no shame when it comes to creating false stories about Elton John’s life. For example, in 2020, the source alleged that John was unable to sing after canceling a show in New Zealand. An insider claimed that a “hard-partying past and illness” were the cause of John’s “ravaged voice.” Gossip Cop quickly put the rumors to rest, pointing out that John himself addressed the reason for the show cancelation on Twitter. 

The Globe also claimed in March that Elton John only had a few months to live. A source tied one of John’s show cancelations to the singer’s past struggles with drugs and alcohol. However, Gossip Cop debunked the story, which was lacking any substantial evidence from start to finish. The tabloids love to take Elton John’s past and craft stories that are entirely made up. 

