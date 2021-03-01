Gossip Cop

Elton John’s Health Crisis, Nicole Kidman’s Scandal, And This Weekend’s Gossip

side by side photos of Nicole Kidman and Elton John
(DFree/Shutterstock.com, Silvia Elizabeth Pangaro/Shutterstock.com)

We’re only a day into a March, but there are still some rumors from last month that are lingering about. We checked in on several this weekend. Here’s what you might’ve missed from the last few days of February.

Elton John in a suit and glasses
(Andrea Raffin/Shutterstock.com)

Report: Elton John Lost ’30 Pounds,’ Looks ‘Emaciated’

Elton John’s recent weight loss reportedly has his inner circle worried about his well-being and physical appearance. He’s “hollow-eyed” and “looks like hell,” an insider says, and he’s headed for a “health catastrophe” at the age of 73. Here’s what we know about the music icon’s health now.

Kelly Clarkson smiling in a black dress
(Jamie Lamor Thompson/Shutterstock.com)

Report: ‘Hefty’ Kelly Clarkson Eating Herself Out Of A Job

Kelly Clarkson’s job could be in danger, the National Enquirer says. According to the outlet, Clarkson’s ongoing divorce has her so emotionally wound up that she’s indulging in nothing but comfort foods. “This is not the look they want for their adorable talk show host,” a source says. This is what we found when we looked into the brutal rumor.

Prince Charles in a suit smiling with Camilla Parker Bowles
(James Pearce/Shutterstock.com)

Prince Charles And Camilla Parker Bowles ‘Secretly Separated’?

The Globe says that Prince Charles and his wife are living separate lives after years of “boozing and nonstop fights have driven them apart.” Royal sources tell the publication that the two have only remained together this long to hold on to what power and popularity they have left. We looked into the report and the state of the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall’s marriage.

Charlize Theron in a gold dress
(DFree/Shutterstock.com)

Charlize Theron Refuses To Do ‘Mad Max’ Sequel Because She Hated Working On The Original?

While Mad Max: Fury Road was a smash hit, there have been no talks about a sequel to the film. According to the Enquirer, the reason that there hasn’t been a Fury Road 2 is because Theron refused to even consider it after having a bad time filming the original. An insider say that she “called it a ‘rotten experience’ and it’s still giving her nightmares.” Here’s what we know about the actress’ departure from the franchise.

Nicole Kidman smiling with Keith Urban
(lev radin/Shutterstock.com)

Nicole Kidman ‘Embarrassed’ By Keith Urban After Opera House Altercation?

“Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman are said to be reeling after news that their violent altercation with a fellow opera-goer in Sydney last month was made public, ” Woman’s Day reports. Kidman was swatted at by a fellow audience member after the couple delivered a standing ovation at the end of an opera, but she was apparently far more embarrassed by her husband’s reaction after the world “saw an angry side of Keith that rarely comes out.” This is what happened with the famous couple during the public incident.

