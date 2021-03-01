Elton John’s Friends Worried He Only Has Months To Live?

Last year, a tabloid claimed that Elton John only had months to live. Gossip Cop is taking a look back at the story and where the singer’s health stands today. Here’s what we know.

Elton John Was Doomed To Be Dead Within Months?

In 2020, the Globe alleged that Elton John’s health was in tremendous peril. According to an insider, the singer was mostly confined to a wheelchair and was told to slow down his schedule. The source claimed that John would still “carry on under the delusion that he’s indestructible” but insisted he would be dead in six months.

We’d like to point out that the story came out after it was reported that John was diagnosed with walking pneumonia, which forced him to cancel a concert in New Zealand. The tipster, however, tied this sickness into the singer’s past issues with drugs and further revealed that the iconic star couldn’t get through a set “without huffing and puffing.”

Elton John Is Alive & Well

Gossip Cop corrected the baseless account at the time. Sure, Elton John had a bout with walking pneumonia, but the singer resumed his tour in Australia and was even present at the Academy Awards last year — without the assistance of a wheelchair. And, the report came out 365 days ago. If John really only had a few months left to live, how is he still here? The singer appears to still be in good health. Earlier this month, John joined Michael Caine in a PSA that encouraged the U.K. to get vaccinated for COVID-19. In the clip, Elton John wasn’t confined to a wheelchair nor did he “huff and puff” as he spoke. In short, the iconic artist was and is just fine.

Death Stories Are A Common Troupe For Tabloids

Gossip Cop has long been aware of the Globe’s tactics and absurd stories in regards to celebrities. The tabloid has often prematurely and distastefully claimed that a celebrity is either in poor health or dying. For instance, we debunked the paper about two months ago for claiming Pat Sajak had a nervous breakdown. Before that, the magazine was busted by us for asserting Paul McCarthy was suffering from memory loss. And, we can’t forget the time we dismissed the publication for declaring that Whoopi Goldberg was dying.

When it comes to health, romance, break-ups, reunions, pregnancies, or anything about a celebrity’s life — Gossip Cop strongly advises against believing what the tabloids write. More than likely, readers will get fed a bunch of nonsense and rubbish.