Elton John Set To Reveal All About His Friendship With Princess Diana?

Elton John has been one of the biggest names in music for generations. One tabloid says he’s preparing to do a tell-all interview where he’ll set the record straight on everything, including his friendship with Princess Diana. Tabloids promise tell-alls all the time, so Gossip Cop investigated the rumor. Here's what we found out.
According to OK!, John is “looking to do a tell-all interview that will cover everything he’s been through.” The “Your Song” singer wants to address “his famous feuds” and friends like Princess Diana. A source says, “He’ll share some of the inspiring anecdotes and personal memories from their time together.”
Since Princess Diana "opened up to Elton about everything," the outlet says that this could mean we'll find out some of her secrets, too. John is reportedly motivated to tell his story now because he plans to settle down with his husband and kids. While he’s “done this before to a lesser degree, this time he won’t hold anything back.” He wants everyone “to know the real him.”
Last year saw the release of Me, a comprehensive autobiography about John. It covered his entire life and became a New York Times bestseller. Why would John do a tell-all now after covering everything so recently? John’s friendship with Princess Diana wasn’t exactly a secret, so none of this story really makes any sense.
Despite this tabloid saying that John is settling down, he still remains quite busy. His farewell tour was the top tour of 2020 according to Billboard. The “Rocket Man” singer plans to continue the tour in 2021, and we can expect new music after that. While he does ultimately plan to stop touring within the next few years, this report is a bit premature.
Tell-all interviews are a tabloid staple because they allow the publication to openly speculate about what could or might be discussed. These interviews never happen, and for Elton John, it’s especially preposterous because he just wrote an actual memoir. Plus, why would he want to potentially reveal Princess Diana’s secrets now after all these years?
Every month or so, Gossip Cop busts this tabloid for promising tell-all interviews that never happen. OK! claimed that Jennifer Aniston was going to do a tell-all interview back in June, but it never happened. John's fellow music legend Dolly Parton was supposed to open up about her love life back in July, but that never happened either. Kenny Chesney, too, was “setting the record straight” back in August.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.