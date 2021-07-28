Elton John Puts Rapper On Blast, Has Twitter Users Up In Arms

One rapper in particular has been causing quite a bit of controversy for himself in the music industry. It’s one thing to upset the gay community, Dua Lipa, and even Megan Thee Stallion in one fell swoop, but you definitely know that you’ve done something wrong when Sir Elton John gets involved!

Digging The Hole Deeper

The artist in question is Cleveland MC DaBaby and he’s certainly not making his PR team’s job any easier after going on a homophobic rant at last week’s Rolling Loud Festival in Miami.

As one may expect, the blowback has been swift and justifiable. Somehow the rapper even managed to make things worse with an ill-fated apology on Monday when he reiterated even more homophobic rhetoric. One thing DaBaby said that got people especially upset was his outdated and incorrect views on HIV. This shot specifically is what got the great Sir Elton John involved and Twitter is certainly taking sides.

A Legend Speaks

John, who has not only been an advocate for HIV research for years but actually runs a foundation in his name for the cause, posted on Twitter Wednesday not only voicing his displeasure but dispelling many myths about the deadly disease.

(1/5) We've been shocked to read about the HIV misinformation and homophobic statements made at a recent DaBaby show. This fuels stigma and discrimination and is the opposite of what our world needs to fight the AIDS epidemic.



The facts are: pic.twitter.com/MqCv3vWiz2 — Elton John (@eltonofficial) July 28, 2021

The Grammy-award-winning artist dropped some sobering truths in the five comment thread, especially about the harsh stigma gay black men face regarding HIV and AIDS. It’s also worth noting John’s firsthand experience with the disease in the 1980s after losing his good friend Freddie Mercury. Being Twitter, people are certainly taking sides and even suggesting that the “Rocket Man” singer may have just canceled DaBaby for good.

Now, if Elton John coming for you … yeah, DaBaby is DaDone.



Fumbled your own bag! Ine feel sorry for you though. Pack it up! pic.twitter.com/kWRkKjjj0c — Hermes ☿ (They/Them) (@thehermeister) July 28, 2021

The Arch Bishop of White Music Elton John said [email protected]äby is cancelled… it’s above us now. pic.twitter.com/Rce29g6n6m — Yeet the Rich (@Chartheegreat) July 28, 2021

WHEWWWWWW YOU KNOW YOU FUCKED UP WHEN ELTON JOHN HAS A COMMENT 💀 https://t.co/s2TO0GIOqM — Quite literally… (@WYETTHASSP0KEN) July 28, 2021

This however hasn’t been the first time that the rapper has made questionable headlines, but whether folks give him the boot for good has yet to be seen. Regardless, we can’t help but applaud John for setting the record straight; not only for speaking out against homophobia but spreading AIDS awareness.

The glam-rock legend certainly said it best in his last tweet: “We must spread compassion and love for the most marginalized people in our communities. A musician’s job is to bring people together.” That’s absolutely a message we can get behind.

