Tabloid Claims Elton John Has Months To Live

Truth rating: 0

By Hugh Scott |

Friends are not fearing Elton John “has months to live.” A tabloid report claiming that is wrong. Gossip Cop can debunk the outlandish and mean-spirited report.

A phony story in the Globe this week makes a number of ridiculously false allegations regarding the “I’m Still Standing” singer. The tabloid purports that John is “mostly confined to a wheelchair,” according to a dubious “insider.” This supposed insider also asserts John “has been told to slow down his schedule, but as usual, Elton carries on under the delusion that he’s indestructible. He could well be dead in six months.”

The phony report comes on the heels of the legendary rocker coming down with what he described as “walking pneumonia.” As a result, he was forced to end a concert early in New Zealand last week. After attempting to carry on, John finally announced he couldn’t and left the stage, helped off by some crew members. The so-called insider goes on to falsely contend, “He can’t get through a set without huffing and puffing.” The tabloid then rehashes John’s past history of drug abuse, despite the singer being sober for almost 30 years now. Connecting this infection to his long-gone partying ways is silly.

As opposed to being on the verge of death, as this story alleges, John has resumed his tour in Australia with a show in Melbourne this week, followed by two in Coffs Harbour. Of course, the whole world also watched John walk on stage to accept his Oscar for Best Original Song for Rocketman just a few weeks ago. He also walked on stage with the Oscar in New Zealand just after winning the prestigious award. He’s not confined to a wheelchair.

Additionally, the singer has another full year of concerts lined up in North America and Europe to finish out his Goodbye Yellow Brick Road Farewell Tour. He even rescheduled concerts in New Zealand to make up for the shortened show and the canceled show last week. If anything, the rocker is on a high, not a low.

This isn’t the only time this week a tabloid has made a mountain out of this molehill. Gossip Cop also busted a false report in the Globe’s sister publication, the National Enquirer, that claimed John would never sing again. Like this article, that one took John’s brief illness as an opportunity to invent a sensational and erroneous story. Obviously the Rocketman is still singing at his latest concerts. This attempt to turn a minor medical issue into a life or death situation is ridiculous. It’s best to leave the health diagnoses to doctors, not supermarket tabloids.