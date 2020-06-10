Elton John In Financial 'Hell'?

Is Elton John living in “financial hell” due to losses amid the coronavirus pandemic? That’s what one tabloid is claiming this week. Gossip Cop looked into the story and can debunk it.
Australian tabloid New Idea has picked up a story from the British publication, the Mail on Sunday, which claims the “Rocket Man”singer has recently lost $110 million Australian (around $77 million American) after having to cancel his farewell tour. According to unnamed “sources” speaking to the London outlet, John’s tour “isn’t covered by insurance” and the cancellation has “taken a huge chunk out of his retirement plans.” John has allegedly also had to lay off some of his full-time staff.
“No one expected this,” the British paper’s source says. “That tour was supposed to make 60 million pounds and that revenue has disappeared overnight.” To this report New Idea adds that John, his husband David Furnish, and their two children have “fled” their LA home to return to London amid the coronavirus pandemic.
This story immediately seemed suspicious to Gossip Cop. First of all, John’s farewell tour has not been “cancelled,” it’s been postponed. While some fans are undoubtedly trying to get refunds for their tickets, it’s not like those concerts won’t be happening, or that people won’t be paying to go see them.
The global coronavirus pandemic hasn’t exactly been a profitable time for anyone, but to suggest that John is on the brink of financial ruin is just incorrect. Last month, he pledged to donate $1 million to his AIDS foundation as part of an emergency fund to help people living with AIDS continue to get the medical care they need.
John also told Miley Cyrus on her Instagram Live show that he was enjoying taking the time to spend with his family. “I was supposed to come off the road in 2021 after the farewell tour, that’s going to be pushed back,” he said. “Because of coronavirus, I’m spending 24/7 with my children, and I’m having the most wonderful time.” He went on to describe himself as “lucky” that he didn’t need to be working at the moment and could use the time off to be with his kids. Seriously, he’s Elton John. You don’t need to worry about his finances.
Phony tabloid claims about Elton John have been a bit of a trend recently. In February of this year, the National Enquirer published an article contending that John would never sing again after unexpectedly ending a concert early the previous week. A shady “insider” alleged the cancellation was due to his voice being “ravaged” by years of “hard partying and illness.”
As Gossip Cop pointed out, though, John has been sober for nearly thirty years. He was sick that day and needed a break, so he took a few days off and returned to the stage to finish up his tour. No big deal.
In March, the Globe took things a step further by claiming that John had “months to live,” claiming he was “confined to a wheelchair.” That tabloid likewise cited the musician’s history of drug abuse for his supposedly deteriorating condition. However, as Gossip Cop had already noted, John returned to the stage just a few days later, and was seen walking around without the help of a wheelchair. And, of course, he had a whole year of concerts planned for his farewell tour at the time.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.