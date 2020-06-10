Elton John In Financial 'Hell'?

John also told Miley Cyrus on her Instagram Live show that he was enjoying taking the time to spend with his family. “I was supposed to come off the road in 2021 after the farewell tour, that’s going to be pushed back,” he said. “Because of coronavirus, I’m spending 24/7 with my children, and I’m having the most wonderful time.” He went on to describe himself as “lucky” that he didn’t need to be working at the moment and could use the time off to be with his kids. Seriously, he’s Elton John. You don’t need to worry about his finances.