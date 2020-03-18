Ellie Kemper’s Proposal Might Be The Worst Part Of Her Marriage

By Elyse Johnson |

Ellie Kemper is sweet as pie. The actress and comedian is known for her kind but humorous demeanor. Kemper became a comedic sensation when she starred on The Office, leading her to the main role on Unbreakable Kimmy Schimdt. Her personal life is a reflection of her personality. The actress has been married to fellow comedian Michael Koman since 2012. The couple have two children together and what appears to be the perfect marriage. But the story behind her proposal is actually very humorous.

Ellie Kemper has a funny proposal story

While visiting The Today Show, Ellie Kemper recounted how Michael Koman proposed to her. The anchors on the show were speaking on other horrendous proposal stories and asked if Kemper had a good story about the day she got engaged. The actress noted that her husband also dropped the ball. “Michael, I love you, I love my husband, but you did not propose well,” Kemper joked. Kemper continued, “He didn’t do anything, it was like, three times the subject of marriage came up. But he wasn’t good at proposing.”

Even people who worked with Kemper knew that the proposal didn’t go well. “My former boss was like, ‘You just need to make up a story and tell,'” the actress shared. So what exactly happened? Kemper divulged that it took Koman quite a few times to get it right.

“The first time he was like, ‘I don’t have the ring but one day, maybe we’ll get married.’ And then it was weird, was I supposed to ask him? And then the second time, it was like, ‘Here’s the ring.’ It was this beautiful ring, his grandmother’s ring. But then he was like, ‘I’m not asking you, but we can like get married at some point.’ It kept being like, put off,” Kemper recalled.

She added, “And the final time he asked me, as I was leaving to go to New York from Los Angeles, he asked me to marry him. I got on a plane and left for a week.”

Fortunately, it’s been bliss ever since

Even though the hosts found the story cute, Kemper still reminded them, “I love my husband, but that’s not a proposal.” Despite the rocky way Korman asked for Ellie Kemper’s hand in marriage, the two have a pretty sweet relationship. They welcomed their first child, a son, in August 2016, and their second son, in September 2019.

Most recently, Kemper posted a cute throwback picture of herself with Korman on Valentine’s Day. “A day late, but let’s keep the ❤️ going for my husband! Happy Valentine’s Day, Bug! I was looking for this specific picture and didn’t find it until just now,” the actress wrote under the picture on Instagram.