Ellie Kemper Is Ashamed Of THAT Infamous Video, But Not For The Reason You Might Think

By Hugh Scott |

Ellie Kemper became a household name when she joined the cast of The Office during the show’s fifth season. As you might remember, it wasn’t her first brush with fame. That came in 2007 when she appeared in a web video that went viral from the improv troupe Derrick Comedy and CollegeHumor.

Ellie Kemper’s Early Days

Derrick Comedy was one of the early viral success stories, going back to the days before YouTube dominated the landscape, if you can believe it. In addition to Kemper, a few other stars you may have heard of were involved with the troupe, including SNL‘s Bobby Moynihan and Donald Glover. Ellie Kemper’s most notable work with the crew was her infamous “Blow Job Girl” video.

If you’ve never seen the video, it’s just a few minutes long and features Ellie Kemper going into great detail about what can only be described as the world’s worst sounding oral sex. While it seems like Kemper would be most embarrassed by the subject matter, that’s not the case at all. It’s because she doesn’t think the sketch is very good.

She Just Doesn’t Think It’s Good

Ellie Kemper once told A.V. Club in an interview, “I really don’t like that video, and I wish that I hadn’t done it, even though I know that it’s a joke,” Kemper said, continuing, “I hate that it got sort of big, because I don’t think that it’s that funny and I don’t want that to be the epitome of my work.” Her parents, on the other hand, didn’t like the subject. Of their reaction, Kemper said, “My parents are not amused. My mom was like, ‘Ellie, not everyone in your family is a comedian.'”

It’s Deep In Her Past Now

Luckily, after starring on The Office and her Emmy-nominated lead role in Netflix’s Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Ellie Kemper doesn’t have to be worried about being remembered for the explicit video anymore. It falls way down on her list of credits these days. Looking back, it is still pretty cringe-worthy, but hardly something the comedian needs to concern herself with.

Now that Kimmy Schmidt has wrapped up, Kemper has focused more on voice roles. They allow her to spend more time at home with her two toddlers, including the most recent addition to her family, a son born last fall. She’s certainly come a long way from those early, slightly embarrassing days in comedy.