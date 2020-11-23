Ellen Pompeo, Patrick Dempsey Romance Brewing?

Fans of Grey’s Anatomy will be delighted by a recent tabloid story about Ellen Pompeo and Patrick Dempsey getting together. Is a recent Instagram photo the smoking gun to prove that these former co-stars are dating? Gossip Cop investigates.
According to New Idea, A recent Instagram photo of Pompeo and Dempsey leaves little doubt as to their real relationship. A source says the two have “picked up right where they left off.” Dempsey is set to return to Grey’s Anatomy for “a top-secret cameo,” which led to this photo.
Fans have been “in raptures” after the photo was posted. “The chemistry is still there,” an insider said, and the two “have reconnected in a big way - you can tell they just love working together.” A friend of Pompeo said, “the sparks were ‘off the charts’ this time around.”
This story is misleading. The title, “together at last,” implies that Pompeo and Dempsey are dating. The story itself is very careful to only hint at romance, but never outright says this is a romantic reunion. Gossip Cop has a guess why: neither are single.
Dempsey married Jillian Fink in 1999 and the two have raised three kids together. They filed for divorce in 2015 but called it off about a year later. Pompeo is married to Chris Ivery, a fellow Bostonian who got secretly married to Pompeo in 2007. Neither has been single in a very long time.
New Idea was happy to mislead its readers into thinking Pompeo and Dempsey were “together at last,” but this is really a complete non-story. If it’s a “top-secret cameo” as this tabloid says, then how would anyone know if the sparks were “off the charts” or not? Grey’s Anatomy likely has numerous NDA’s to prevent people from talking to tabloids like this. All this tabloid has is a single Instagram photo that has been tagged “#greysanatomy” as a way of promoting the show. It's also no longer "top-secret" since Dempsey's surprise return to the show aired last week.
Gossip Cop busted a story almost identical to this one, just with some names swapped around. This tabloid recently said Nicole Kidman was reuniting with Alexander Skarsgard, which is true, but it once again tried to make its audience think there was something romantic going on. They’re just regular co-stars, Keith Urban isn’t livid, as the report claimed, and it was a total nonstory.
For another misleading story, it claimed Jennifer Aniston had escaped a cult. This was an exaggeration, as she was never deeply involved enough with NXIVM to constitute an escape. For another total nonstory, this tabloid said Lori Loughlin would spend Christmas in prison. The Fuller House star is set to be released on December 27, but it’s a distinct possibility that she gets out on the previous Friday which happens to be Christmas Day. The tabloid doesn't have a crystal ball and simply published the most exciting story, not an entirely accurate one.
New Idea consistently publishes stories that are misleading and should not be trusted. Pompeo and Dempsey have appeared on Grey’s Anatomy together once again, but the romance will not carry on offscreen.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.