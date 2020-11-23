Ellen Pompeo, Patrick Dempsey Romance Brewing?

New Idea was happy to mislead its readers into thinking Pompeo and Dempsey were “together at last,” but this is really a complete non-story. If it’s a “top-secret cameo” as this tabloid says, then how would anyone know if the sparks were “off the charts” or not? Grey’s Anatomy likely has numerous NDA’s to prevent people from talking to tabloids like this. All this tabloid has is a single Instagram photo that has been tagged “#greysanatomy” as a way of promoting the show. It's also no longer "top-secret" since Dempsey's surprise return to the show aired last week.