Ellen Pompeo 'Calling It Quits' With Husband Chris Ivery?

Ellen Pompeo and her husband, Chris Ivery, are not calling it quits, despite what a tabloid claims. The couple of 13 years are doing just fine. Gossip Cop can correct the phony story.
According to OK!, there have been “whispers” that Ellen Pompeo’s marriage to Chris Ivery was “coming to an end.” A supposed insider tells the magazine, “The truth is, they grew apart and have seemingly been living separate lives for a while.” The outlet contends that although the news may “shock” fans of the actress, supposed friends of the couple say that “it’s been a long time coming.”
“Chris and Ellen were an odd match from the start,” the dubious insider continues, adding that Pompeo being one of the highest-paid actresses on TV has left her husband feeling “uneasy” about their situation. “There has been talk Chris has had issues with Ellen’s success, and with her career. Whenever she had a sexy scene with a costar, Chris would come on set and hover,” the unnamed insider alleges. The supposed insider further notes, “Ellen would try to make excuses for him, but he just never seemed at ease with it all.”
The tabloid says that if the spouses decide to divorce, “it could get nasty” between them. “There’s a lot at stake. Together Ellen and Chris are reportedly worth around $85 million,” the sketchy tipster claims. The story concludes with the suspicious insider insinuating the couple’s three children, which is the only thing reminding the couple to “play nice” with one another. “Ellen and Chris may be going through growing pains right now, but they’re devoted to their kids. No matter what happens, they’re committed to co-parenting,” the alleged insider purports.
We don’t know what’s more ridiculous: the notion that Ivery is jealous of his wife’s success or the magazine claiming the couple “were an odd match from the start.” Honestly, both assumptions are very insulting. Regardless, the article’s premise is completely bogus. Gossip Cop reached out to an individual in Pompeo’s camp who confirmed the narrative was not true. Moreover, the tabloids have been proven to have no insight into the actress.
In 2019, Gossip Cop busted the unreliable outlet the Globe for alleging that Ellen Pompeo was quitting Grey’s Anatomy due to health issues. The magazine argued that the actress wasn’t going to renew her contract because of a "breath-robbing condition" that made it hard for her to work. Gossip Cop reached out to a rep for the actress, who laughed off the ridiculous story. The tabloids have no idea what's going on with Pompeo's personal or professional life.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.