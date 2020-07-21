Ellen DeGeneres Thinks She's Being Bullied?

Have “mean” Ellen DeGeneres comments and a “viral death hoax” left the talk show host feeling bullied? One tabloid thinks so. Gossip Cop looked into the story and found the reporting to be dubious at best.
Rumors that Ellen DeGeneres’ mean ways are coming back to harm her career are back in the tabloids this week thanks to the Globe. The outlet of course to add their own flair to the seemingly never ending rumors about DeGeneres’ alleged status as the “new Queen of Mean,” and were now claiming the talk show host was “crippled with anxiety” and “barely able to sleep.”
These new allegations come after “#ripellen” began trending on Twitter. The hashtag was initially about rumors that The Ellen DeGeneres Show was being cancelled, but some social media users began spreading rumors that DeGeneres had died. It’s clear, however, that much of those postings were made as a joke, with one user posting “#ripellen” over a photo of Justin Bieber.
This new rash of bad publicity, “insiders” informed the publication, had left DeGeneres unable to sleep and riddled with anxiety. “Ellen insists she’s done nothing to deserve this hostility and feels like she’s being bullied,” the source proclaimed.
Then, possibly because the outlet had nothing new to share about the talk show host, the outlet then dived into the various scandals and controversies that have sprung up about DeGeneres this year. The tabloid’s sources also claimed DeGeneres “made enemies all over Tinseltown,” by offending Liza Minnelli by implying the Cabaret star was a drag queen. Paula Abdul was also supposedly upset after DeGeneres replaced her as a judge on American Idol.
The outlet slipped into the ridiculous after they accused DeGeneres of “reportedly vowing to torpedo Caitlyn Jenner’s TV career” after the Olympic champion wouldn’t support same-sex marriage. The suspicious source concluded, “Ellen’s public image is a sweetie who’s nice to everyone. But off-camera, she’s phony to the core!” This was yet another overblown story about the embattled talk show host that added nothing new or productive to the conversation.
Of course, it’s possible that the viral hashtag and joke could have hurt DeGeneres’ feelings, but it’s hard to trust an outlet as shady and untruthful as the Globe, especially when it comes to their reporting on DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi. After all, this was the same outlet that reported that DeGeneres was jealous of de Rossi’s potential cooking show. That was totally untrue, Gossip Cop found, by the way.
Gossip Cop is just as suspicious of this article, which doesn’t inform its readers of anything new and seems to have been written purely as an excuse to rehash unflattering stories about Ellen DeGeneres. This story was likely false, but we’ll mark it as “complicated” as a compromise because we suppose anything is possible.
For the record, Ellen DeGeneres’ hit talk show is not being cancelled, nor is DeGeneres thinking of quitting. Despite the recent deluge of negative stories, it’s clear DeGeneres isn’t going to be chased off TV that easily.
Gossip Cop cannot come to a verdict either way.