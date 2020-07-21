Ellen DeGeneres Thinks She's Being Bullied?

Of course, it’s possible that the viral hashtag and joke could have hurt DeGeneres’ feelings, but it’s hard to trust an outlet as shady and untruthful as the Globe, especially when it comes to their reporting on DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi. After all, this was the same outlet that reported that DeGeneres was jealous of de Rossi’s potential cooking show. That was totally untrue, Gossip Cop found, by the way.