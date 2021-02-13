Ellen DeGeneres Terrified Of The Kelly Clarkson Show?

With the launch of The Kelly Clarkson Show in 2019, Ellen DeGeneres found herself with some competition. Syndicated television is a complicated place, and both took home daytime Emmy Awards last year. It's no surprise that there have been several rumors about DeGeneres and Clarkson being locked in a difficult rivalry. Here are some stories Gossip Cop has investigated about DeGeneres' reaction to Clarkson's success.
According to the National Enquirer, DeGeneres’s guests were flocking to her “biggest small-screen rival” Clarkson. The toxic workplace allegations against DeGeneres meant, according to a so-called source, “You are going to see more and more stars avoid her and opt for a non-controversial booking instead.” As Gossip Cop found, the allegations of toxicity did not stop celebrities from backing DeGeneres. The scandal had no effect on the show’s booking, so we busted the story.
Page Six broke a story about the rising popularity of Clarkson. DeGeneres has seen her ratings dip at the 3 p.m. slot while Clarkson has only gained viewers. With Clarkson’s contract extending beyond Degeneres’s, the outlet believed DeGeneres may have a difficult contract negotiation ahead of her. Gossip Cop found that this isn’t a clear-cut situation. Clarkson’s popularity is certainly on the rise, but DeGeneres is still under contract for a year and owns her own show. It remains to be seen how the battle in syndicated TV plays out, but it’s worth noting that stations across America seldom act uniformly.
According to the Globe, DeGeneres was “stewing over Kelly’s rocketing ratings.” The stalwart host “figures Kelly’s been social climbing and knifing her in the back for months. She suspects Clarkson has merely been training for a shot at Ellen's cushy time slot.” The article ominously ended with a warning toward Clarkson: “There are a lot of people higher up who owe Ellen favors.” Gossip Cop debunked the story because a “pal close to” DeGeneres denied that she was feeling paranoid about Clarkson's success. This outlet is also seldom correct in its coverage of DeGeneres.
Two years before the paranoia report, the Globe claimed that DeGeneres was furious that Clarkson had “muscled in on Ellen DeGeneres' turf.” DeGeneres was “spitting mad” because Clarkson was “poised to be the next big thing on daytime TV.” As it turned out, Clarkson did pretty well and has carved out space in daytime TV, but this story about DeGeneres being “furious” was bogus. A source close to DeGeneres told Gossip Cop that this story was “hilarious” and that the two adored each other.