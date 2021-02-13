Ellen DeGeneres Terrified Of The Kelly Clarkson Show?

Clarkson Forcing Out DeGeneres

Page Six broke a story about the rising popularity of Clarkson. DeGeneres has seen her ratings dip at the 3 p.m. slot while Clarkson has only gained viewers. With Clarkson’s contract extending beyond Degeneres’s, the outlet believed DeGeneres may have a difficult contract negotiation ahead of her. Gossip Cop found that this isn’t a clear-cut situation. Clarkson’s popularity is certainly on the rise, but DeGeneres is still under contract for a year and owns her own show. It remains to be seen how the battle in syndicated TV plays out, but it’s worth noting that stations across America seldom act uniformly.