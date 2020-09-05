Ellen DeGeneres Still Considering Move To Australia?

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi's marriage is constantly picked apart by incorrect rumors and hearsay. Last year, a tabloid pushed around the narrative that DeGeneres refused to move with de Rossi to Australia and cancel her show, leading to marital problems between the pair. Gossip Cop however busted the bogus report at the time. Looking back, it’s evident the tabloids don’t have the slightest idea about the pair’s marriage.
Last summer, often discredited magazine Star alleged DeGeneres, and de Rossi’s marriage was at stake because the talk show host renewed her show for another three years, which “devastated” de Rossi. A supposed insider told the publication, DeGeneres "swore she was going to quit" Hollywood and move to de Rossi's native Australia but went back on her word. The dubious insider continued, “De Rossi saw this as a betrayal” and the two were on shaky ground, with some stating “their relationship may not last."
The outlet had only the words of an unnamed insider but no actual evidence to support its claim. Gossip Cop reached out to a mutual pal of ours and DeGeneres, who told us she and de Rossi weren’t fighting over her decision to keep working. Gossip Cop was assured that the Arrested Development actress never pressured her wife to move to Australia.
Though DeGeneres admitted before that her wife would like for her retire soon, de Rossi has been a constant support to DeGeneres. Even with the current allegations of DeGeneres being cruel to her employees, the former actress has stood by her wife’s side. However, the magazine continued to insist DeGeneres and de Rossi aren’t going to last long.
Another incorrect story from the tabloid Gossip Cop corrected was that Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi saved their marriage by taking a vacation. The outlet contended the spouses wanted to “rekindle the flame” in their marriage thought a getaway would be the cure for their problems. Gossip Cop noted that DeGeneres and de Rossi had just celebrated their anniversary before the piece came out, and nothing was indicating the two were having issues.
Last January, we busted the same tabloid that claims Kevin Hart was causing problems between DeGeneres and de Rossi. Around that time, Hart was under fire for his controversial comments about the LGBTQ community, but DeGeneres defended him. The magazine alleged this angered de Rossi, but we debunked the inaccurate story after checking with a source close to the couple, who confirmed the article was nonsense.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.