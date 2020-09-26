Ellen DeGeneres Sought Plastic Surgery After Workplace Scandal: Report

It would appear that the tabloid’s prediction of plastic surgery is wrong yet again. The outlet is clearly trying to shame DeGeneres’ appearance in an ageist attack. Tabloids often use unflattering photos of celebrities, especially women, to try to “prove” the person needs or had plastic surgery. It’s an insulting, trashy technique, but this is the Globe, so what do you expect? We shouldn’t have to point this out, but DeGeneres looked like her usual self on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Gossip Cop rates this story as completely false.