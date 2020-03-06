Did Ellen DeGeneres Find A Replacement Host For Her Talk Show?

Truth rating: 0

By Laura Broman |

Exactly one year ago, a tabloid claimed Ellen DeGeneres was retiring and finding a replacement host for her talk show. Gossip Cop debunked the phony rumor when it was first published. 365 days later, the article looks even more ridiculous.

In a Life & Style story published on March 6, 2019, an unidentified source alleged that the comedian and host of The Ellen DeGeneres Show was planning to retire at her wife’s urging after her contract ended in 2020. DeGeneres had reportedly drawn up a shortlist of potential host replacements, including Ellie Kemper, Neil Patrick Harris and Chrissy Teigen, each of whom had filled in as guest hosts for her in the past. “It’s not an easy decision, but it’s one she’ll be making soon,” reported the mysterious insider.

While Portia de Rossi had indeed mentioned before that “there are other things” she thought her wife could do outside of the The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the tabloid’s story was totally unsubstantiated and provably false. A trusted source close to the show exclusively confirmed for Gossip Cop that the host has “no plans to retire.”

The passing year has only further showed how absurd this claim was. In May 2019, DeGeneres confirmed on her show that she had re-upped her contract through 2022. “It’s been a lot of fun and 16 years is a pretty good run,” she told her live audience. “Sometimes in a relationship, you need to take a break. But I don’t – you’re stuck with me, ’cause I just signed for three more years.”

It should also be noted that, however de Rossi feels about her wife’s continued tenure on the show, the Arrested Development actress has only offered love and support to DeGeneres. On DeGeneres’ 60th birthday in 2018, de Rossi surprised her by establishing a wildlife sanctuary and foundation in her name. Upon hearing about the gift, DeGeneres tearfully said, “When we got married, Portia’s line was, ‘It’s good to be married, it’s profound to be understood’ – and she understands me, because that is the best gift that anybody could have given me.”

De Rossi and DeGeneres have never been shy about their loving relationship, with de Rossi frequently visiting her wife on her talk show. Yet the tabloid world can’t help but invent wild rumors about their marriage and DeGeneres’ career. In January 2019, Life & Style published an extremely similar story alleging that DeGeneres was “quitting Hollywood for Portia.” This past January, the Globe claimed that DeGeneres and de Rossi had “saved” their marriage after going through a rough patch in which they fought “like banshees,” whatever that means. Gossip Cop found both of these claims phony as well. As usual, this is just a case of the tabloid world’s bizarre desperation to find unhappiness in the personal lives of stars.