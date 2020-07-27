Ellen DeGeneres Reconsidering 'Ellen Show' Contract Renewal, Report

Rumors about Ellen DeGeneres quitting her talk show have been circulating for years, so please excuse us if we have a hard time swallowing this latest rumor. For starters, the tabloid is making a prediction about something happening two years from now. Is it possible that DeGeneres will choose not to renew her contract? Absolutely. Anything is possible, especially in that long a timeframe. No one two years ago could have predicted the current coronavirus pandemic. This tabloid is simply making a long-shot bet and probably hopes people will have forgotten all about its prediction by the time 2022 rolls around. This story is as complicated as they come.