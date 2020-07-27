Ellen DeGeneres Reconsidering 'Ellen Show' Contract Renewal, Report

Is Ellen DeGeneres quitting her talk show in 2022? One tabloid this week seems to think it knows the future. Gossip Cop investigated the claims and found them to be suspect.
The National Enquirer has a short article this week predicting Ellen DeGeneres will not be re-signing her contract in 2022 for her wildly popular talk show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The upcoming season, when the comedian returns to host the daytime talk show after Labor Day, will be DeGeneres’ last, sources contend.
Though there’s no real mention of the scandals and controversies that have been plaguing DeGeneres this year in the article, those allegations are likely why the star supposedly isn’t planning on moving forward with the show. A source insists, “Ellen’s contract expires in 2022 and she has no intention of re-signing.”
The supposed source goes on to say DeGeneres “knows when to leave the party” and that after “losing a million viewers,” DeGeneres is ready to move on. The source adds DeGeneres “realizes it will be time to say goodbye when her contract expires.” Despite allegedly moving on from the show, DeGeneres doesn’t plan on just twiddling her thumbs. “She’s made more money than she can ever spend, and she’ll focus on new projects and passions like flipping houses. Maybe we’ll see her on HGTV!" The so-called source cheerfully concludes.
Rumors about Ellen DeGeneres quitting her talk show have been circulating for years, so please excuse us if we have a hard time swallowing this latest rumor. For starters, the tabloid is making a prediction about something happening two years from now. Is it possible that DeGeneres will choose not to renew her contract? Absolutely. Anything is possible, especially in that long a timeframe. No one two years ago could have predicted the current coronavirus pandemic. This tabloid is simply making a long-shot bet and probably hopes people will have forgotten all about its prediction by the time 2022 rolls around. This story is as complicated as they come.
The National Enquirer almost always gets the story completely wrong whenever it comes to Ellen DeGeneres. Late last year, the disreputable publication claimed DeGeneres was on a “scary spending spree” that had her wife, Portia de Rossi, worried. Gossip Cop determined that rumor to be false. Before that, the Enquirer claimed de Rossi and DeGeneres were splitting after DeGeneres kissed Jennifer Aniston on the Ellen Show. This was yet another false rumor that Gossip Cop was more than happy to put to rest. This tabloid, and others like it, are constantly churning out bogus stories in a pathetic attempt to attract readers.