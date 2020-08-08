Ellen DeGeneres Quitting 'The Ellen Show' After 2022?

A new rumor concerning the cancellation of The Ellen Degeneres Show has emerged this week. One tabloid believes 2022 will be the popular daytime talk show’s final season thanks to a series of scandals Ellen DeGeneres has endured this year. Gossip Cop looked into this rumor and found some serious flaws.
This week, New Idea claims Ellen DeGeneres is planning to quit The Ellen Degeneres Show in 2022 after her contract is up. According to the outlet, the “scandal-hit” comedian’s talk show “is set to be axed following a deluge of allegations she is a toxic and ‘mean’ boss.” With each new damning accusation, DeGeneres’ “nightmare year” supposedly just keeps getting worse.
The outlet quotes a so-called insider who spoke with the celebrity gossip podcast Straight Shuter, a piece Gossip Cop confronted weeks ago. Regardless, that source reported, “Ellen’s contract expires in 2022 and she has no intention of resigning,” adding, “Ellen knows when to leave the party and after losing a million viewers, she realizes it will be time to say goodbye when her contract expires. She’s made more money than she can ever spend.”
The outlet then dives into some of the past scandals that have rocked the popular daytime talk show host this year, including a viral thread on Twitter where users shared their alleged bad experiences with DeGeneres. In response, the outlet explains, producers for the show “later” released a statement that read in part, “We are truly heartbroken and sorry to learn even one person in our production family has had a negative experience.” This tabloid’s shameless tactics won’t work on Gossip Cop, especially since we’ve seen the reports from much more reliable outlets.
First of all, the reports about a “toxic workplace” don’t name Ellen DeGeneres specifically as the cause of the tension. According to the report from Buzzfeed, former employees listed producers and managers of the show as the cause of the toxicity. That’s not to say that DeGeneres doesn’t bear some responsibility for the experiences her employees faced behind the scenes, since it’s her name on the show after all, but she is not specifically named as someone who perpetrated a toxic work environment.
Still, DeGeneres has personally apologized for her role in failing to create an environment of inclusivity that lives up to her name and has vowed to not make the same mistake again. “As we've grown exponentially, I've not been able to stay on top of everything and relied on others to do their jobs as they knew I'd want them done. Clearly some didn't,” DeGeneres wrote, via The Hollywood Reporter. “That will now change and I'm committed to ensuring this does not happen again.”
The outlet’s allegations that DeGeneres was specifically a “mean” and “toxic” boss to her employees is untrue, Gossip Cop discovered, as are the claims of DeGeneres quitting her talk show. Two years is a very long time to plan ahead, but executive producer Andy Lassner recently revealed on Twitter, “Nobody is going off the air.”
Rumors about whether the talk show host will continue on with The Ellen Show have been swirling for years, but have begun to pick up in volume this year. Gossip Cop encountered so many rumors about this in 2020 alone, we compiled our most recent busts together in an article of their own. When tabloids aren’t speculating on whether or not DeGeneres will remain on the show, these shameless outlets ponder who might possibly replace her. Obviously these gossip rags have no clue what’s really going on.
Gossip Cop can’t say for sure, but this is most likely false, given the evidence.