Ellen DeGeneres Quitting 'The Ellen Show' After 2022?

Rumors about whether the talk show host will continue on with The Ellen Show have been swirling for years, but have begun to pick up in volume this year. Gossip Cop encountered so many rumors about this in 2020 alone, we compiled our most recent busts together in an article of their own. When tabloids aren’t speculating on whether or not DeGeneres will remain on the show, these shameless outlets ponder who might possibly replace her. Obviously these gossip rags have no clue what’s really going on.