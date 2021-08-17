Ellen DeGeneres, Portia De Rossi Taking Extreme Measures To Save Marriage?

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi have been together for over a decade, but rumors say that their marriage might not last much longer. DeGeneres is struggling to keep the relationship together, according to gossip. We’ve investigated some shocking stories about the lengths DeGeneres is willing to go to save the marriage.

Marriage-Saving Gorillas

According to Heat, DeGeneres was hoping gorillas would save her marriage. An insider said, “DeGeneres needs a full six months off after her contract ends, and the first thing she wants to do is go straight to her gorilla sanctuary with Portia.” The two do own a Rwandan gorilla sanctuary, and they had a great time on their last visit.

This story was purely exaggeration and speculation. There’s no way of knowing what DeGeneres will do six months after The Ellen DeGeneres Show ends because DeGeneres likely doesn’t know either. This tabloid just took a fun fact — DeGeneres and de Rossi owning a gorilla sanctuary — and ran away with it.

Buying A Ranch For Portia De Rossi?

In Touch claimed Ellen DeGeneres was rebuying an old home to help remind Portia de Rossi of happier times. De Rossi was happier in those days, so DeGeneres paid $3.3 million more than she sold it for just to get it back. A source said, “She’s desperate to please Portia; that’s what it comes down to.” DeGeneres paying more than her selling price reflects the state of the housing market, not her marriage. It’s a seller’s market right now, so it’s logical that she’d have to spend more than she would a few years earlier. These two flip real estate a few times a year, so the sale was not all that notable in the first place.

Moving To Australia

DeGeneres and de Rossi were reportedly preparing to move to the Arrested Development star’s native Australia. A so-called friend told the National Enquirer, “Portia believes the change of scenery would bring a breath of fresh air to their relationship, and take some of the weight off Ellen’s shoulders.” DeGeneres was even supposedly ready to meet her half way but wanted to wait for retirement first.

This story stood on a single comment DeGeneres made eight years ago about someday moving to Australia. Both of their careers are still based in Hollywood, so a full-fledged move down under is pretty much impossible.

Ellen And Portia Fighting Over Money?

Finally, there’s Woman’s Day, which claimed DeGeneres and de Rossi are suffering financially because of the toxic workplace allegations. The couple apparently lacked any cash on hand. An insider explained, “They have a lot of cash tied up in property and all their multi-million-buck real estate investments aren’t the ‘quick sale’ kind.” DeGeneres is one of the richest self-made women on the planet with over $370 million to her name. She owns a gorilla sanctuary, flips houses every few months, and deals art, too. There’s no way she’s going broke, so Gossip Cop debunked the story.

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi celebrated 13 years together this week. DeGeneres made a celebratory Instagram post calling herself “the luckiest girl in the world because I get to share my life with you.”

They’re obviously still happily married, but you wouldn’t know that from reading tabloids. We’ll continue to investigate whatever the rumor mill comes up with next.