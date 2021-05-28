Ellen DeGeneres, Portia De Rossi Struggling ‘For A Long Time,’ Considering Divorce?

Are Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi experiencing a rough patch? One report says their marriage could end as The Ellen DeGeneres Show concludes its run. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Is Ellen’s Marriage Over Too?’

According to Woman’s Day, DeGeneres and de Rossi are staring down a divorce. Their relationship is irreparably strained by the bullying accusations. The two aren’t even living together anymore, and DeGeneres was spotted without her wedding ring on.

A source says, “Portia obviously knew Ellen could be a little difficult at themes, but always put it down to stress.” As the toxic stories began piling up, however, de Rossi found everything harder to live with. An insider says, “It was important for the pair to put on a united front” for the sake of DeGeneres’s show.

Now that her talk show is over, however, de Rossi cannot find a reason to stay. A source says, “There have been problems there for a long time,” and de Rossi is worried that her reputation could be destroyed by association. The story concludes with an insider saying, “Portia is considering the ramifications of divorce, and she’s relishing alone time.”

Misinformation Abounds

De Rossi has publicly backed DeGeneres through all of the allegations of cruelty and continues to support her to this day. The two were on the cover of People together, and de Rossi was on Ellen to celebrate her wife’s 3000th episode.

It’s true that DeGeneres is currently living away from her wife at Courteney Cox’s house, but Gossip Cop has already busted the narrative that the arrangement is a sign of divorce. She’s in Beverly Hills to be closer to work while de Rossi works on setting up their new home in Montecito. It’s a temporary measure.

Tall tales about de Rossi and DeGeneres have floated around for years, yet they’ve continued to stay together. They’re even working on Ellen’s Next Great Designer together. There’s nothing new or novel about this story, so Gossip Cop is debunking it.

Other Bogus Stories

Woman’s Day has a tired track record ripe with bogus stories like this. It claimed Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi were at a breaking point over a year ago, yet they endure. Gossip Cop also busted its story about DeGeneres having a secret son, which is utterly absurd.

As recently as February, this tabloid said the two would get a divorce after DeGeneres was spotted without her wedding ring. We’ve already debunked just about every single shred of evidence in this story. Woman’s Day cannot be trusted when it comes to stories about DeGeneres and de Rossi.

