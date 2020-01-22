Ellen DeGeneres, Portia De Rossi Save Marriage After Living Separate Lives?

Truth rating: 0

By Andrew Shuster |

A tabloid claims Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi have saved their marriage after a long period of living separate lives. Gossip Cop can debunk the bogus story. It’s simply a magazine’s attempt at saving face after insisting the spouses would divorce.

“Passion Blazes Again For Ellen & Portia!” reads a headline in the latest issue of the Globe. The accompanying article says the spouses have reignited the spark in their 11-year marriage following a string of issues. “They look and act like they’re back in sync,” a supposed insider tells the magazine. “It’s like they’ve fallen in love all over again. This time last year, they were fighting like banshees. There’s hope for them yet!”

The alleged source claims the couple had been so busy with their respective careers that they never made time for each other, but they’ve made a resolution to change that. “They let things slide at various stages, which really pushed them to a brink on a few occasions. But now they’ve made a firm decision to just let go of the bad vibes. No more jealousy and bickering and instead, more date nights and weekend retreats, just the two of them.”

The suspicious tipster continues, “They’ve made a pact to sleep in the same house, in the same bed, and stop living such separate lives. They really do care about each other, more than they even realized and they’re trying hard to put more back into their marriage.”

Here’s what’s really happening. The Globe has spent a long time wrongly reporting that the spouses were headed for split. In July 2018, for example, the tabloid claimed DeGeneres and de Rossi were divorcing following a disagreement over adopting a baby. In December 2018, the magazine made up a story about DeGeneres getting $1 million worth of plastic surgery so her wife wouldn’t dump her. As recently as two months ago, the outlet said DeGeneres and de Rossi were fighting over adopting a baby gorilla.

These various storylines have never been true. Gossip Cop has been able to debunk each one with solid evidence of the couple’s strong marriage. Last August, for example, DeGeneres posted a loving tribute to de Rossi on Instagram in honor of their 11th wedding anniversary. De Rossi’s Instagram page has also been filled with photos of the spouses celebrating various holidays and birthdays together. The two constantly support each other at different public events – and have been on several vacations together in the past year alone. When exactly were they supposed to be living separate lives?

The Globe is simply back pedaling after being so consistently wrong about the happy spouses. A source close to DeGeneres tells us her marriage is going strong and it’s never been in need of saving.