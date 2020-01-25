Ellen DeGeneres, Portia De Rossi Set Rules To Save Their Marriage?

Truth rating: 0

By Griffin Matis |

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi are restarting their marriage in the new year after a rough spot? That’s the outlandish rumor in one tabloid this week. Gossip Cop found it to be totally false.

According to Star, the two are excited for their “fresh start.” The tabloid claims the couple instituted “relationship rules” to save their marriage following a messy 2019. “They’ve decided to banish all negativity from their lives,” an anonymous “friend” tells the magazine. “No more jealousy, no more bickering — and more date nights!”

The outlet asserts that the couple had a “recent rough patch” that’s made them realize that they need to “stop living separate lives” and fall back in love. DeGeneres promised to work on “being a better listener,” while de Rossi vowed to “be more patient with her wife’s demanding career,” the source says. “It’s give and take, and they’re making each other the priority now,” the tipster concludes. “Whatever they’re doing is working, because their dynamic has already improved!”

This story sounds as familiar as it does phony. The longstanding couple is often targeted by the tabloids, and Star is one of the worst offenders when it comes to made-up rumors about the two. By the tabloid’s standards, the couple has miraculously saved their marriage four separate times last year alone.

Just a few months ago, the outlet falsely reported that the marriage was crumbling after DeGeneres refused to quit her show and move to Australia with de Rossi. This past August, it claimed the two had taken a trip to Amsterdam to once again save their marriage. In February, the tabloid said DeGeneres was secretly planning an escape from the relationship. Finally, the magazine claimed de Rossi was on the cusp of divorcing DeGeneres over her defense of comedian Kevin Hart last January.

The tabloid seems desperate for the spouses to split, but they’ve proved the outlet wrong time and time again. Their social media profiles are filled with photos and messages proving they have a stable and happy relationship. Also, DeGeneres and de Rossi just bought a new house together — a process that’s most likely been going on for months. The outlet can’t even point to a single fight or argument between the couple. If the so-called “source” is close enough with the spouses to know their personal feelings about each other, they should be able to produce some sort of evidence of at least one argument they had. There’s just no reason to believe this latest marriage miracle story from the unreliable magazine.