Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi Renewed Vows Over New Years?

Did Ellen DeGeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi leave their “year from hell” behind by renewing their vows on New Year’s? One tabloid claimed the “troubled twosome” were doing so in a “desperate bid” to keep their relationship going after a brutal year where the couple supposedly came close to the breaking point several times. Gossip Cop investigated the claims and came to a conclusion of our own.
According to the Globe, talk show host Ellen DeGeneres planned to make up for a terrible year by renewing her vows to her wife Portia de Rossi over New Years. The tabloid, and its dubious sources, claimed “queen of mean” DeGeneres wanted to prove to that her “long-suffering” spouse came before her daytime talk show and celebrity friends, and she was determined to go all out in order to make that apparent to de Rossi. The tattler snitched,
Ellen sat Portia down and had a heart-to-heart with her, telling her how important she is and how she wants to make their marriage work.
“She told Portia she’d marry her all over again,” the so-called “insider” continued, “and suggested they renew their vows and repledge their love.” Referring to DeGeneres as a “penny-pincher,” the source went on to insist that DeGeneres has “opened her wallet as wide as her heart,” and had given de Rossi permission to spend as much as she wanted and had full control over the planning of the alleged ceremony.
That meant a lot because Ellen’s real tight about money and picky about details.
The tabloid, referencing its previous reporting, alleged that there had been several times over the last year when the couple was considering parting ways. Now, however, the two were determined to give their marriage “one last try.” The tipster told the outlet, “The plan is to have an intimate, fully altered affair with just a few close friends.”
Portia’s really excited. She’s a girly girl and loves planning parties and wearing pretty dresses.
The vow renewal ceremony was supposedly Ellen DeGeneres’ way of making up for the “nightmare” the two “endured” last year. DeGeneres was accused of promoting “a toxic work environment” at The Ellen DeGeneres Show, though the tabloid quickly pointed out that Portia de Rossi stuck up for her wife throughout. “Ellen couldn’t have gotten through this mess without Portia’s support,” the snitch opined, “But Portia felt under-appreciated and ignored while Ellen was trying to salvage her career.”
Ellen knows Portia will walk if she gets taken for granted again. She’s trying to make up for it now.
The new year has come and passed without the promised vow renewal ceremony. The tabloid managed to only get one fact right: that Portia de Rossi supported her wife throughout Ellen DeGeneres’ toxic workplace scandal. The Globe has long predicted the end of de Rossi and DeGeneres’ marriage, but all those predictions have fallen flat on their faces. There was no need for the two famous ladies to renew their vows since their marriage was likely not experiencing the troubles that the tabloid, and its highly disreputable sources, have claimed now and in the past. In fact, just yesterday, Ellen DeGeneres posted about the season premiere of Game of Games and including a nice message to her wife:
Gossip Cop also noted the irony that DeGeneres was referred to as a "penny-pincher" after the Globe's sister outlet, the National Enquirer, once claimed DeGeneres had gone on a "scary" spending spree just a year before. Both claims were ridiculous, but that's par for the course when it comes to these shady magazines. We recently busted a story from the Globe that insisted de Rossi wanted a trial separation, leading to DeGeneres "begging" for a second chance. It's clear that the tabloids have no insight into DeGeneres and de Rossi's personal lives, but that won't stop them from pushing these blatantly false stories in the future.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
