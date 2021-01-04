Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi Renewed Vows Over New Years?

Gossip Cop's Take

The new year has come and passed without the promised vow renewal ceremony. The tabloid managed to only get one fact right: that Portia de Rossi supported her wife throughout Ellen DeGeneres’ toxic workplace scandal. The Globe has long predicted the end of de Rossi and DeGeneres’ marriage, but all those predictions have fallen flat on their faces. There was no need for the two famous ladies to renew their vows since their marriage was likely not experiencing the troubles that the tabloid, and its highly disreputable sources, have claimed now and in the past. In fact, just yesterday, Ellen DeGeneres posted about the season premiere of Game of Games and including a nice message to her wife: