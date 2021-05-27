Ellen DeGeneres, Portia De Rossi Moving To Australia To Save Their Marriage?

Are Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi moving to Australia in an attempt to save their marriage? That’s the story one tabloid is pushing this week. Gossip Cop investigates the rumor.

Ellen DeGeneres And Portia De Rossi ‘Fleeing Hollywood’?

According to the most recent edition of New Idea, DeGeneres and her wife, de Rossi, are moving down under for some “relationship R&R.” The tabloid explains that after a long year of scandals and toxic-workplace allegations, DeGeneres is looking to get away from it all. The comedian recently announced that she’d be ending her talk show in 2022 after a 19-year run. The tabloid alleges that she and her wife might be relocating to de Rossi’s native Australia once the show wraps filming.

But excitement for this turning point in their lives might not be their only reason for getting out of dodge. According to the tabloid’s insider, “There really is no choice in the matter… it’s Australia or bust for Portia and Ellen.” The source continues, “They’ve gone through the toughest couple of years ever and it’s nothing short of a miracle that they’re still together.”

The source goes on to claim that DeGeneres has been manic and inconsolable. The host is barely sleeping and lashing out at de Rossi as she grapples with her ruined reputation. The whole ordeal apparently has de Rossi “tearing her hair out with worry,” but there’s simply nothing the actress can do. “It’s no secret Ellen and Portia have gone through hell and they almost split a couple of times during lockdown, but they’re both beginning to realize that a fresh start in Australia could be exactly what they need,” the source spills to the tabloid.

‘Australia Or Bust’ For Ellen DeGeneres And Portia De Rossi?

So, is it true that DeGeneres and De Rossi are moving to Australia in a desperate attempt to save their marriage? There’s no telling, but it doesn’t seem likely.

Despite the tabloid’s extensive claims from an unnamed source, there’s nothing to suggest DeGeneres and De Rossi are moving to Australia. While it’s true that they recently sold their home, there’s no evidence pointing to Australia. DeGeneres won’t be done filming her talk show until 2022, so even if the couple is planning the move, it’s unlikely they’re taking that leap quite yet.

As far as the accusation that DeGeneres is leaving Hollywood, DeGeneres put an end to rumors that she’s going into retirement. On the contrary, the comedian seems to be moving on to other projects after her talk show ends. Furthermore, it’s entirely possible that these projects keep her in Hollywood, but who’s to say? The truth is, we don’t know if DeGeneres has plans to move to Australia, but we’re confident in saying the tabloid has no more information than the rest of us.

Ellen DeGeneres And Portia De Rossi’s Marriage In Trouble?

There’s also no evidence that DeGeneres and de Rossi’s marriage is in jeopardy. Gossip Cop has debunked this claim time and time again. Not long ago, Gossip Cop busted Woman’s Day for reporting the couple was headed for a “shock split.” Then, In Touch claimed they were headed for a $500 million divorce, which Gossip Cop proved was totally false.

This isn’t even an original tale by the tabloid. Three years ago, Gossip Cop busted In Touch for the exact same bogus claim. DeGeneres and de Rossi didn’t move then, we doubt they will now, either. Clearly, the relentless tabloid media has it out for DeGeneres and de Rossi.

