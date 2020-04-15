Ellen DeGeneres And Portia de Rossi’s Marriage At ‘Breaking Point’?

Truth rating: 0

By Elyse Johnson

Is Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi’s marriage reaching a breaking point? A tabloid is claiming the spouses are having major problems. Gossip Cop can set the record straight.

Last month, a Twitter thread went viral about DeGeneres’ supposed off-camera behavior. The tabloid, Woman’s Day, came up with a creative, yet insulting and false, article in response. The story alleges de Rossi suffers the most from DeGeneres’ “diva” personality. “Ellen’s always been, shall we say determined. But the past few years, she’s crossed the line and pushed her staff way too hard,” a so-called “source” told the outlet. The supposed source says while DeGeneres’ staff is “terrified” of her, she’s also been having problems with de Rossi for years.

“Ellen has always had the upper hand over Portia and that’s the way she likes it. She bosses her around like nobody’s business and Portia puts up with it because she feels like Ellen gave her this luxurious existence in mansions and all the pet horses she could ever dream of,” the sketchy source continued. The magazine asserts after de Rossi’s battle with bulimia years ago, DeGeneres saved her life, and the actress was “forever in DeGeneres’ debt ” because of this. “You can’t blame Portia if she doesn’t want to leave her. Ellen’s one of the most well connected, wealthy and powerful people in Hollywood and could easily run Portia out town if they were to break-up,” the dubious source says.

The publication claims, for now, de Rossi is “playing it cool” because of the coronavirus epidemic, but after the Twitter thread feels, “vindicated.” “By other people putting their stories out there, she feels heard about the difficulties she faces in her marriage,” the so-called source says, but despite what the magazine asserts, the couple’s marriage is not in trouble. The two have been sharing a lot of social media posts, so it’s pretty easy to get insight into the current state of the relationship.

Recently, de Rossi shared a video of herself and DeGeneres cooking together. It didn’t look like de Rossi was “playing it cool” or that the two were on the brink of divorce, it looked like a happily married couple dealing with the stress of the COVID-19 quarantine. It’s no surprise since the tabloids are constantly wrong about the spouses’ relationship. DeGeneres and de Rossi have been the subject of false narratives and dubious claims. Gossip Cop has busted several of these stories proving the tabloids have no real insight on the spouses’ marriage. We hope the tabloids get it right one day.