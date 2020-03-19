Ellen DeGeneres And Portia De Rossi Living Apart?

Truth rating: 0

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi are not living apart amid alleged marriage problems, despite a provably untrue tabloid report. Gossip Cop can correct the story. It’s totally baseless.

“Portia Moves Out!” reads a new In Touch headline. According to the magazine, de Rossi has moved into the couple’s home in Montecito, California, while DeGeneres is living in Los Angeles “because they’re having problems.” An alleged insider say the spouses are having issues over the talk show hosts’s career, as de Rossi wants her to retire, but DeGeneres refuses “and is actually working more than ever.”

The unknown insider continues, “Ellen tries to appease her by giving her whatever she wants, like funding her art company and buying any home Portia falls in love with. But they’ve reached the breaking point. Hopefully, some time apart will do them good.” The magazine then attempts to cover its bases so it doesn’t look too foolish when the spouses stay together. The so-called “source” adds, “They love each other so much, so I don’t think they’re about to give up on their marriage just yet.” Throwing this line in at the end is simply a way for the tabloid to have it both ways and save face.

The magazine’s article is easily disprovable, albeit for unfortunate reasons. DeGeneres and de Rossi are currently self-quarantining at their home in Los Angeles amid the coronavirus pandemic. The spouses have both shared several videos on their Instagram pages showing how they’re spending time together while in isolation. Their activities have included cooking, exercising, jigsaw puzzles and calling their famous friends. They’ve very much together and under the same roof.

Even prior to their self-quarantine, the spouses have had nothing but a loving and supportive relationship. Still, Gossip Cop checked in with a source close to the couple, who confirms they’re not having any marriage problems. In Touch has come up with this phony premise in the past. Last year, Gossip Cop busted the outlet for falsely claiming DeGeneres and de Rossi were having a marriage crisis because the TV personality wouldn’t quit her daytime show.

Back in 2017, the publication wrongly reported that DeGeneres and de Rossi were at their “breaking point” and a split was inevitable. That obviously wasn’t the case. Shortly before that, the tabloid insisted that DeGeneres and de Rossi were getting a “$360 million divorce.” Gossip Cop debunked both of those phony articles as well.