Ellen DeGeneres, Portia De Rossi Headed For $500 Million Divorce?

Did Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi get divorced? Some stories age like wine and others age like milk. Last year Gossip Cop confronted that story, but since it’s been a while we’re taking a look back to see what’s going on. Here’s what we found.

‘Tears, Nasty Fights And Getting Even’

The cover story of a July 2020 In Touch revealed a bombshell: Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi were getting a $500 million divorce. So-called “friends” of the couple feared the two wouldn’t make it through the summer. An insider said, “people started lashing out at [DeGeneres] on social media, sharing stories about how mean she is behind the scenes. Now, she’s stressing out about the possibility of her show being axed for good. It’s not looking good.” To make matters worse, as the insider said, “Portia wants out!”

Gossip Cop pointed out that this narrative is extremely common, so it was tough to believe this specific story. It offered no hard evidence of martial drama, and relied on the testimony of a supposed “friend.” Real friends don’t leak dirty laundry to the tabloid media.

Did They Break-Up?

Nope! De Rossi and DeGeneres lasted through the end of the summer, and are still together today. De Rossi recently underwent emergency surgery for appendicitis, but DeGeneres says she’s returned home and is feeling much better. The couple recently appeared on the cover of People where they reflected positively on their 12-year marriage.

De Rossi and DeGeneres are still going strong, so this In Touch story was clearly completely off. Back in 2017, the tabloid ran the exact same divorce narrative, only the figure was a scant $360 million. These repeated stories only serve to destroy the tabloids’ credibility.

Other Bogus DeGeneres Stories

A month after this divorce story, the tabloid claimed DeGeneres had been abandoned by Hollywood. considering she still regularly gets A-listers on her talk show, that story was preposterous. It recently reported that DeGeneres could be Gwen Stefani’s maid of honor. Since In Touch said Stefani and Blake Shelton already got married in 2019, it’s impossible to trust its wedding “details.”

DeGeneres and de Rossi are still going strong and have not filed for a costly divorce. This tabloid has repeatedly proven it has no insight into DeGeneres’ personal life. You can expect more bogus divorce stories going forward, but Gossip Cop knows better than to believe them.

