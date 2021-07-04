Ellen DeGeneres, Portia De Rossi ‘Fighting Nonstop,’ Headed For $500M Divorce?

Are Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi headed for an expensive divorce? That was one tabloid’s story this time last year. Gossip Cop is taking another look at the rumor.

Ellen DeGeneres And Portia De Rossi ‘At The Breaking Point’?

Twelve months ago, In Touch reported friends of Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi feared their marriage wouldn’t make it to the end of the summer. According to the source, the couple had been “fighting nonstop,” and they had hit more than a “rough patch.” But as the couple worked to reconcile or call it quits, the idea of a $500 million divorce battle was looming over them.

The outlet points to rumors that their marriage has been in trouble for a while. An inside source explained, “Ellen had a lot on her plate. First, there was employee backlash after her show’s staff was forced to take pay cuts as Ellen started taping from home due to the coronavirus. Then people started lashing out at her on social media, sharing stories about how mean she is behind the scenes. Now, she’s stressing out about the possibility of her show being axed for good. It’s not looking good,” adding, “Portia wants out! Could it get any worse for Ellen?”

The source went on, detailing how de Rossi “finally” snapped, saying she couldn’t handle the “yelling and childish tantrums anymore.” The tabloid insisted the couple’s problems were only worsened by the epidemic. The insider added, “There have been jealously issues,” since DeGeneres “knows Portia is stunning and has seen people hit on her at parties, it drives Ellen crazy.” The story wrapped by stating there’s no “reversing the situation,” and the impending $500 million divorce will surely “add to Ellen’s torment.”

Portia De Rossi ‘Can’t Take’ Ellen DeGeneres’s Yelling?

So, is DeGeneres and de Rossi’s marriage in trouble? Not at all, and frankly we’re getting tired of debunking this rumor. The tabloids constantly have it out for their marriage despite the couple always publicly supporting one another. Sure, DeGeneres’ recent scandals have taken their toll on her as she expressed in an interview with Today. But her and de Rossi’s united stance has been unwavering.

And still, one year later, In Touch hasn’t stopped attacking DeGeneres to sell magazines. Earlier this year the tabloid alleged DeGeneres was struggling to book A-lister guests for her final season. Then the publication claimed DeGeneres was in a “cash-crunch” as she lost millions in real estate ventures. The tabloid also flipped its story again, saying DeGeneres was actually re-purchasing a ranch she and de Rossi once owned in a desperate bid to save her marriage. Since we easily debunked all of these stories, it’s clear In Touch has no idea what’s going on in Ellen DeGeneres’s life.

More News From Gossip Cop

‘Property Brothers’ Lawsuit Rages On, Here’s The Latest



Ellen DeGeneres Pushed Portia De Rossi To Quit Acting?



Ellen DeGeneres Hoping To Have A Baby To Save Marriage To Portia De Rossi?



Prince Charles Would Rather Camilla Parker Bowles Die From Cancer Than Pay To Divorce Her?



‘Cash-Strapped’ Snoop Dogg Desperate To Fund ‘Extravagant Lifestyle’?