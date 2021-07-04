Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

David Harbour wears a dark shirt and leans back as he holds a microphone onstage Entertainment 9 Movies And TV Shows You Forgot David Harbour Was In

David Harbour is set to make his Marvel debut in the star-crossed Black Widow. Many fans know the charming actor for his turn as police chief Jim Hopper on Stranger Things, but Harbour’s been working regularly all century. Here are some projects you may not have missed Harbour in. ‘Law & Order’ Like many actors […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Image of jarred garlic. Lifestyle Fresh Vs. Pre-Minced Garlic: Times When It’s Okay To Use The Jarred Stuff

When it comes to fresh versus pre-minced garlic, is it ever okay to use the jarred stuff? In this case, it was perfectly fine.

 by Brittany Baxter
Nick Cannon in a patterned navy suit and black fedora on the red carpet. Celebrities Nick Cannon’s Net Worth: How His Rapidly Expanding Family Will Affect His Wealth

Inside Nick Cannon's career, assets, and how raising seven kids will affect his net worth.

by Jane Andrews
Portia de Rossi wears a black dress and stands with wife Ellen DeGeneres, in a gray suit Celebrities Ellen DeGeneres, Portia De Rossi ‘Fighting Nonstop,’ Headed For $500M Divorce?

Are Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi headed for an expensive divorce? That was one tabloid’s story this time last year. Gossip Cop is taking another look at the rumor. Ellen DeGeneres And Portia De Rossi ‘At The Breaking Point’? Twelve months ago, In Touch reported friends of Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi feared […]

 by Ariel Gordon
Celebrities

Ellen DeGeneres, Portia De Rossi ‘Fighting Nonstop,’ Headed For $500M Divorce?

A
Ariel Gordon
6:00 am, July 4, 2021
Portia de Rossi wears a black dress and stands with wife Ellen DeGeneres, in a gray suit
(DFree/Shutterstock.com)

Are Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi headed for an expensive divorce? That was one tabloid’s story this time last year. Gossip Cop is taking another look at the rumor.

Ellen DeGeneres And Portia De Rossi ‘At The Breaking Point’?

Twelve months ago, In Touch reported friends of Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi feared their marriage wouldn’t make it to the end of the summer. According to the source, the couple had been “fighting nonstop,” and they had hit more than a “rough patch.” But as the couple worked to reconcile or call it quits, the idea of a $500 million divorce battle was looming over them.

The outlet points to rumors that their marriage has been in trouble for a while. An inside source explained, “Ellen had a lot on her plate. First, there was employee backlash after her show’s staff was forced to take pay cuts as Ellen started taping from home due to the coronavirus. Then people started lashing out at her on social media, sharing stories about how mean she is behind the scenes. Now, she’s stressing out about the possibility of her show being axed for good. It’s not looking good,” adding, “Portia wants out! Could it get any worse for Ellen?”

The source went on, detailing how de Rossi “finally” snapped, saying she couldn’t handle the “yelling and childish tantrums anymore.” The tabloid insisted the couple’s problems were only worsened by the epidemic. The insider added, “There have been jealously issues,” since DeGeneres “knows Portia is stunning and has seen people hit on her at parties, it drives Ellen crazy.” The story wrapped by stating there’s no “reversing the situation,” and the impending $500 million divorce will surely “add to Ellen’s torment.”

Portia De Rossi ‘Can’t Take’ Ellen DeGeneres’s Yelling?

So, is DeGeneres and de Rossi’s marriage in trouble? Not at all, and frankly we’re getting tired of debunking this rumor. The tabloids constantly have it out for their marriage despite the couple always publicly supporting one another. Sure, DeGeneres’ recent scandals have taken their toll on her as she expressed in an interview with Today. But her and de Rossi’s united stance has been unwavering.

And still, one year later, In Touch hasn’t stopped attacking DeGeneres to sell magazines. Earlier this year the tabloid alleged DeGeneres was struggling to book A-lister guests for her final season. Then the publication claimed DeGeneres was in a “cash-crunch” as she lost millions in real estate ventures. The tabloid also flipped its story again, saying DeGeneres was actually re-purchasing a ranch she and de Rossi once owned in a desperate bid to save her marriage. Since we easily debunked all of these stories, it’s clear In Touch has no idea what’s going on in Ellen DeGeneres’s life.

More News From Gossip Cop

‘Property Brothers’ Lawsuit Rages On, Here’s The Latest

Ellen DeGeneres Pushed Portia De Rossi To Quit Acting?

Ellen DeGeneres Hoping To Have A Baby To Save Marriage To Portia De Rossi?

Prince Charles Would Rather Camilla Parker Bowles Die From Cancer Than Pay To Divorce Her?

‘Cash-Strapped’ Snoop Dogg Desperate To Fund ‘Extravagant Lifestyle’?

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.