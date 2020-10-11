Ellen DeGeneres Neck Injury Threatening To End Her Career?

What separates this tabloid from its peers is how it will take a kernel of truth and pop it into an overblown story. It claimed that Brad Pitt would quit acting to become a beekeeper only after he said in a real interview that acting was a "young man's game." It reported that Ken Jennings would succeed Alex Trebek as host of Jeopardy! only after the program announced Jennings would guest on the show. This doesn't make these stories true, as Gossip Cop proves time and again that they are not, but it does make them a little more believable.