Ellen DeGeneres Moves Out? Report Says She’s ‘Drifting Apart’ From Wife Portia De Rossi

Ellen DeGeneres has a year laced with public backlash and uncertainty. Her wife, Portia de Rossi, has stood by her — at least until now. One tabloid claims that the two have drifted apart and that DeGeneres has moved out. Gossip Cop investigates.
According to Woman’s Day, DeGeneres and de Rossi’s marriage “appears to be at breaking point.” DeGeneres was recently spotted “looking noticeably downcast as she collected some of her belongings from her recently sold Montecito home in California.” The tabloid has a photo of DeGeneres carrying blankets to prove it.
Breakup rumors have swirled around the couple “after it was revealed they had sold their $45 million Bali-inspired compounds, which they’ve called home since early 2019.” The tabloid then runs down the previous year DeGeneres has had, one filled with allegations that The Ellen DeGeneres Show was a toxic workplace “with Ellen’s ‘kind’ character coming under question.” This has only put more strain on the couple, and the two are “drifting apart."
DeGeneres and de Rossi sold their $45 million compound so they could get a new one. The couple is moving into Dennis Miller's old home, which they purchased for a tidy $49 million in cash. The comedian isn’t packing her stuff because of a breakup, she is simply moving. DeGeneres and the Arrested Development star are doing just fine as they're filming Ellen’s Next Great Designer for HBO Max.
Gossip Cop wanted to point out two other glaring issues in this story. One is the description that DeGeneres was “looking noticeably downcast” as she moved out. In the accompanying photo, she’s wearing a facemask, so this is an overstatement. Plus, who looks peppy while they’re moving all their stuff into vans? Plus, de Rossi and DeGeneres had only lived in this compound for about 8 percent of their marriage, so it’s not a big deal that they’re moving out.
Woman’s Day already said these two had reached their “breaking point” back in April. The two were apparently arguing in lockdown, but this was simply not true. Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, friends of DeGeneres, were also supposedly hanging on by a thread because of lockdown. This tabloid just churns out these dramatic stories about famous couples with little care for what’s actually going on.
This tabloid also claimed that DeGeneres would quit her talk show because of workplace allegations, but she’s since returned to the show. This tabloid clearly has no insight into DeGeneres’s personal life. Through the repeating of that phrase “breaking point,” you can see that this tabloid leans on tropes to manufacture its stories.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.