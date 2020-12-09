Report: 'Hollywood Has Turned Against' Johnny Depp News Report: 'Hollywood Has Turned Against' Johnny Depp
News

Ellen DeGeneres Moves Out, Amal Clooney Dumps George, And More Tabloid Gossip For Today

Portia de Rossi on the left in a grey and white dress, Ellen DeGeneres on the right in a black shirt and red jacket.
(Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock.com)

Ellen DeGeneres And Portia De Rossi Drifting Apart?

Woman’s Day is reporting this week that Ellen DeGeneres has “moved out” of the home she shares with her wife, Portia de Rossi. The marriage, the tabloid claims, “appears to be a breaking point” as the couple have been “drifting apart” over DeGeneres’ professional life, including her show being accused of a toxic workplace. Could this be the end for DeGeneres and de Rossi?

The cover of Star magazine with a photo of Amelia Hamlin and Scott Disick at the beach.
(Star)

Lisa Rinna And Harry Hamlin Disgusted By Scott Disick?

Scott Disick has been casually seeing Amelia Hamlin for a little while now. According to a new tabloid report, Amelia’s parents, LA Law star Harry Hamlin and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna, are not happy about it. At the core of their problem, according to the article, is Disick and Amelia’s age gap.

George Clooney (right) and Amal Clooney (left) attending a red carpet event together.
(Cubankite/Shutterstock.com)

Amal Clooney Dumped George?

Almost every week, one tabloid or another alleges George Clooney and his wife, Amal, are on the verge of a divorce. This week, New Idea makes the claim that the human rights attorney has “dumped” the Oscar winner due to their constant arguments over having a third child. Could this be the fight that finally ends their marriage?

