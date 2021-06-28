Ellen DeGeneres Missing Today’s ‘Ellen Show’ Episode, This Is Who’s Replacing Her

Ellen DeGeneres is apparently enjoying a long weekend since she’s missed both her Friday and Monday taping of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. On Friday, she had tWitch fill in for her, and today, comedian Tiffany Haddish is stepping in. The talk show host has previously relied on those two to guest host her show in the past, so they’re familiar figures by this point, though of course the audience has to be wondering what DeGeneres is getting up to on her day off.

Popular Guest Host Taking Over For Ellen DeGeneres

Today will look a little different on The Ellen Show because the titular host Ellen DeGeneres has been temporarily replaced by Tiffany Haddish. Haddish has been a frequent visitor to the set, both as a guest host and as a regular guest. Evidently, DeGeneres trusts her to show the audience a good time since she’s so often in rotation as a guest host.

On Friday, DeGeneres was also absent from her self-titled talk show. She had executive producer tWitch fill in, as she often has in the past, and of course the former So You Think You Can Dance star knocked it out of the park.

Tiffany Haddish Digs Into The Tyrese Gibson/The Rock Feud

Today, Haddish sat down with actor Tyrese Gibson to discuss his past feud with his Fast & Furious co-star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and how the two action stars got past their bad blood. “Now, how are things between you and The Rock? You good?” Haddish asked the Fast 9 actor. “You know,” he answered, “we’ve been on the phone every other day.”

“Not yelling at each other?” Haddish cut in to ask, causing the audience to erupt in giggles. “No, not yelling,” Gibson assured her. “That’s all done.” He then admitted that the two reconnected “in a real way” after suffering through tension following Gibson’s Instagram rant against him following news of the Hobbs & Shaw film starring Johnson and Jason Statham. “I think we’re both better men on the other side of all that stuff that went down,” Gibson continued.

Now that tensions have eased between them, he and Johnson are able to engage in silly friendship rituals, one of which includes a competition to see who can leave the longest voice note. Describing the sort of message Johnson would leave him, Gibson imitated his friend’s growly voice and said, “He’s like, ‘I’m gonna try to make this short and sweet, brother, because your last voice note was about six minutes long, so I’m not going to make it that long.’”

As the audience laughed, Gibson, who’s clearly a talented storyteller, added, “And then he’s like 10 minutes in. ‘Oh [expletive], I mean shoot. I’m now at 10 minutes, brother. Anyway, call me back when you get a chance.’”

It’s awesome to see that these two men are getting along so well now, especially since that offscreen chemistry will no doubt make it’s way onscreen in the latest addition to the Fast & Furious franchise, Fast 9. Even though the audience and viewers at home were no doubt disappointed that DeGeneres wasn’t able to conduct the interview herself, Haddish was her usual charming self and took over the show seamlessly.

