 by Griffin Matis
News

Ellen DeGeneres Misses Another Friday On ‘The Ellen Show’

B
Brianna Morton
11:49 am, April 23, 2021
Ellen DeGeneres wears a white suit to the People's Choice Awards
(Tinseltown/Shutterstock.com)

Another guest host is filling in for Ellen DeGeneres today on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The comedian-turned-daytime talk host has gotten in the habit of using guest hosts to fill in when she needs a day off. Since her wife, Portia de Rossi, has recently had some health issues, it’s no wonder the hardworking DeGeneres has needed to take some personal time from the show. 

Another Friday Without Ellen DeGeneres

Ellen DeGeneres has used a guest host to fill in for her for several Fridays in a row now. Last week, fellow comedian and Girls Trip star Tiffany Haddish entertained the audience in DeGeneres’ stead, and the week before featured DeGeneres’s co-host/sidekick/DJ, tWitch. This week, model Ashley Graham is leading the show. Graham was recently a guest on the show and now that she’s running it, it’s obvious that her prior experience has done wonders for her. 

Graham welcomed two huge stars as today’s guests: singer Demi Lovato and comedian Amy Schumer. With Lovato, Graham discussed the singer’s exploration of her queerness as well as her controversial decision to be “California Sober,” meaning Lovato avoided most drugs and alcohol, but imbibes in marijuana. The two ladies also engaged in some “watermelon therapy” by smashing some of the giant fruits with metal poles.

Amy Schumer videoed in for her interview and the two new moms spent a lot of time talking about their baby boys, with Schumer declaring that her son, Gene, has “comedian confidence.” Schumer also promoted the charity Feeding America by auctioning off a bronze carrot statue for the charitable-minded to bid on.

Although Portia de Rossi has recovered after suffering from a bout of appendicitis last month, the incident was frightening enough that DeGeneres may be feeling the need to spend more time with her wife of over 10 years. DeGeneres revealed on Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show that she’d been the one to drive de Rossi to the emergency room after finding her hunched over in pain. 

The comedian was roundly criticized for doing so after having a few “weed drinks,” and it’s clear that her priority to get her wife help overtook logical thinking at that moment. At least nothing bad happened, and de Rossi’s condition wasn’t given the chance to worsen before she could get the medical assistance she needed.

