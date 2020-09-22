Ellen DeGeneres Losing Celebrity Guests To Kelly Clarkson?

Since the “Ellen DeGeneres is mean” scandal broke, several tabloids have gone overboard with their predictions of what the bad news could mean for The Ellen Show. Several have predicted that DeGeneres would quit her show, but this new season proves those predictions to be false. Just as these shady outlets are determined to continue milking this scandal for all it’s worth, DeGeneres seems committed to not only returning to her show but proving to all that she can lead a workplace that’s true to her “be kind” brand.