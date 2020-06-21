Ellen DeGeneres Jealous Of Portia De Rossi's Potential Cooking Show?

Is Ellen DeGeneres putting a damper on Portia de Rossi’s dreams of her own cooking show? A tabloid claims DeGeneres is not okay with her wife spicing things up in the kitchen. Gossip Cop can set the record straight.
According to the Globe, Portia de Rossi has gone from whipping up meals at home to now wanting a cooking show. DeGeneres, the outlet purports, is not feeling all of this attention her wife is getting and is jealous. Supposed insiders say de Rossi’s potential profitable hobby has turned her marriage to the television host into a “hot mess.”
“Portia has been upping her culinary game during the lockdown, and she’s realizing she has a serious talent for this stuff. Especially tricky Middle Eastern dishes,” a so-called insider tells the outlet. The supposed insider continues, de Rossi, “has a cute way of moving around the kitchen, even when she makes mistakes. She’ll stand there and hem and haw and forget what she was doing, which a lot of people can relate to.”
The dubious insider asserts de Rossi’s cooking videos have caught the attention of the Food Network and others who are hoping to build a show around her, adding, “They do think she’s a natural for it.” Meanwhile, the magazine maintains DeGeneres isn’t jumping on the bandwagon and wants de Rossi to be a “stay-at-home” wife. “Portia points out a lot of celebrity chefs work out of their homes. But Ellen DeGeneres is dead set against turning their house into a set with cameras and people traipsing through their kitchen,” the unnamed source states.
The sketchy insider concludes that de Rossi feels DeGeneres is being “unfair” and a “hog.” “She just thinks Ellen is being pig-headed and stubborn,” the suspicious tipster concludes. The only truth to the story is that de Rossi has been cooking up a storm amid the current pandemic. What’s not true is that her wife is unsupportive of de Rossi’s hobby or that she's “jealous.” The host filmed her wife in the kitchen, clearly showing her support. Also, there haven’t been any announcements that the former actress was offered TV deals. The story is made-up.
This wouldn’t be the first time the Globe tried to create drama between the spouses. In November 2019, Gossip Cop busted the unreliable outlet for falsely claiming Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi were fighting over adopting a baby gorilla. The outlet contended DeGeneres’ passion to adopt a gorilla was causing a rift between her and de Rossi. Gossip Cop however learned the story was untrue.
Gossip Cop also exposed the Globe’s sister publication, Star, for boldly declaring de Rossi was divorcing DeGeneres after she defended Kevin Hart. The idea that de Rossi would leave her wife simply because she stood up for a friend was ludicrous, which we proved after investigating the phony tale.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.