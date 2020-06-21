Ellen DeGeneres Jealous Of Portia De Rossi's Potential Cooking Show?

The sketchy insider concludes that de Rossi feels DeGeneres is being “unfair” and a “hog.” “She just thinks Ellen is being pig-headed and stubborn,” the suspicious tipster concludes. The only truth to the story is that de Rossi has been cooking up a storm amid the current pandemic. What’s not true is that her wife is unsupportive of de Rossi’s hobby or that she's “jealous.” The host filmed her wife in the kitchen, clearly showing her support. Also, there haven’t been any announcements that the former actress was offered TV deals. The story is made-up.