Ellen DeGeneres Jealous Of Portia De Rossi's Business Ventures?

About a year ago, a tabloid claimed Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi’s marriage was plagued with jealousy and the couple was going to split up. This, however, wasn’t true. Gossip Cop busted the ridiculous story at the time. Here's why we debunked the silly tale and why it's still untrue to this day.
On July 5, 2019, Gossip Cop reported that Life & Style alleged Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi were torn apart by jealously. The outlet maintained the two was fighting more than ever as de Rossi spent her free time pouring into her art company, General Public. "Portia's been pouring her heart and soul into this company, and this is the first time she's been consumed by something that has nothing to do with Ellen or Ellen's career," a supposed insider said to the publication.
The alleged source continued DeGeneres was acting jealous and incredibly demanding to the point where it was causing a rift between the spouses. "They're barely on speaking terms at this point and are pretty much leading separate lives,” the so-called insider added. From there, the phony insider stated the host was “desperate” for her wive’s attention that "de Rossi had to put her phone on silent because Ellen calls her constantly."
The story got even more dramatic when this unnamed tipster also claimed de Rossi's busy work schedule and DeGeneres' "overbearing behavior" has led to “brutal fights” between the pair. Supposed "friends” of the couple speculated because of this, the two were going to divorce.
It’s one thing to insinuate the couple was having issues, it’s another to try and portray DeGeneres as a controlling, jealous wife. Especially since de Rossi had a career before marrying the television host.
To confirm our suspicions, Gossip Cop checked in with a source close to the couple who assured us the pair “literally have never been happier” and DeGeneres was very supportive of her wife’s business venture. Also, it's been a year since this story came out and the two are still very much together. Additionally, this wouldn’t be the first time we’ve had to expose the tabloids for falsely reporting on the couple.
Earlier that year, we busted the unreliable magazine for claiming Ellen DeGeneres quit her daytime talk show to have children with Portia de Rossi. While it’s not uncommon for people to take time off from work to start a family, that wasn’t the case with DeGeneres. The magazine maintained the comedian was “finally quitting Hollywood” so that she and de Rossi could start a family. DeGeneres had already stated in the past that she and her wife were not having children, therefore the story was incorrect.
Most recently, we busted In Touch, the sister publication of Life & Style, for inaccurately stating DeGeneres and de Rossi were living apart. An alleged insider told the outlet that the spouses were living separately because they were having issues. This couldn’t have been further from the truth. The two weren’t living apart because they were quarantining together amid the coronavirus epidemic.
This was just further proof the tabloids can’t be trusted when reporting on DeGeneres and de Rossi.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.