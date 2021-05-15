Ellen DeGeneres Is ‘Shacking Up’ With Courteney Cox, Prompting Rumors Of Relationship Problems With Portia De Rossi

Ellen DeGeneres is currently living at the home of Courteney Cox, which is a little odd. One report says this is caused by friction with Portia de Rossi. Gossip Cop can clear this story up, so let’s take a look.

‘Shacking Up With Courteney!’

According to In Touch, DeGeneres is currently homeless after she and de Rossi sold their Beverly Hills mansion. She’s staying at Cox’s house for the time being, and in explaining the situation she let slip that de Rossi “happened to be there one night.” This begs the question, why was De Rossi only there for one night?

A source says de Rossi and DeGeneres “have always remained independent women who like their own space,” and prefer separate living situations. All the same, a source says DeGeneres living with Cox “doesn’t really make sense to Portia.”

DeGeneres could easily afford to live elsewhere but likes to live at Cox’s home. They text constantly. An insider says de Rossi “can’t help but feel a little jealous that her wife has become so close to another woman.” The story concludes with a source saying “it’s still not a good sign that they’re spending so much time apart.”

Old Story, New Paint

Tabloids have predicted the end of DeGeneres and de Rossi for years now, yet they’re still together. This story is just taking the latest bit of news, DeGeneres living at Cox’s home, and created a friction narrative out of it. In the exact same interview where DeGeneres made the “one-night” comment, she said “I’m not having marital troubles…I’m not living with Courteney Cox because I’m kicked out of my house.”

The fact that the tabloid didn’t publish that part of the segment just exposes the whole story. De Rossi recently made a rare appearance on Ellen to celebrate DeGeneres’ 3000th episode. They’re definitely not breaking up.

On Houses And Geography

As for the funky living situation, this is just a side effect of DeGeneres and De Rossi’s hobby of flipping houses. They’ve been wildly successful at it as a matter of fact. The couple recently sold estates in both Beverly Hills and Montecito, all while scooping up a new place in Montecito.

De Rossi is likely staying a the new home in Montecito, but that’s at least a 90-minute drive on the best of days from Warner Bros. Studios, which is where Ellen films. Cox’s home in Malibu is about 60 miles closer, so it’s easier for DeGeneres to live there while filming the show. This isn’t a marital issue. It’s a geography issue.

Other Tall Tales

In Touch knows about DeGeneres’ real estate because last year it claimed she was losing millions in the game. That’s completely false as the deals have made money, not lost it. DeGeneres and de Rossi are favorite targets of this outlet.

Back in 2019, it claimed the two had bought an Australian home which was totally made up. Gossip Cop also debunked its stories about de Rossi walking out and a $500 million divorce that never happened.

This is the last place you should go to for news about DeGeneres and de Rossi. The living situation is work-based, so this story is bogus.

