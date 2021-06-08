Ellen DeGeneres In A ‘Cash Crunch,’ Losing Millions In Real Estate?

Is Ellen DeGeneres losing money fast due to the coronavirus pandemic? That was one tabloid’s story this time last year. Gossip Cop is taking another look at the rumor.

Ellen DeGeneres ‘Scrambling To Protect Her Fortune’?

Twelve months ago, In Touch asserted that Ellen DeGeneres stood to lose millions as she and Portia de Rossi’s put their home on the market. In 2017, the couple bought their mansion from Adam Levine for $45.5 million and put it on the market last June for the asking price of $58 million. According to the tabloid’s inside source, “She won’t get anywhere close to that. I’d be surprised if she gets $30 million.” The insider went on, insisting “She’s feeling the house crunch big-time. And she has so much money tied up in these houses, she could go broke!”

The report then brought up the talk show host’s scandals, alleging DeGeneres is “famous for being cheap” despite her wealth. “Maybe the prospect of losing millions on these investment properties caused her to take a hard line on her show,” said the source, referring to staffing issues she had recently faced on her show. But the magazine asserted that her career wasn’t the only thing affected by her financial state. According to the source, de Rossi “doesn’t understand Ellen’s obsession with money,” and “it’s causing major issues in their relationship.”

Ellen DeGeneres In Crisis Amid Financial Troubles?

So, was Ellen DeGeneres near financial ruin as she struggled to sell her home? Absolutely not, and the tabloid obviously had no idea what is was talking about. DeGeneres and de Rossi have been successful house-flippers for over a decade, and DeGeneres herself boasts an estimated $500 million net worth. The talk show host was nowhere close to struggling when this report was published.

Despite the tabloid’s insistence that Ellen DeGeneres would be lucky to get $30 million for her Beverly Hills mansion, it’s reported that the couple received $47 million for the home. That figure was still more than the couple paid for it originally, making it clear the report was built solely on baseless speculation. Furthermore, tabloids love to report that DeGeneres and de Rossi are having problems in their marriage, but it simply isn’t true. The couple remains nothing but supportive of one another, and the tabloid’s claims never amounted to anything.

The Tabloids On Ellen DeGeneres And Portia De Rossi

Besides, the tabloids have proved time and again that they have no insight into Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi’s lives. In April, In Touch reported that DeGeneres and de Rossi were headed for a $500 million divorce. Then, Gossip Cop debunked New Idea‘s reported that the couple was moving to Australia to save their marriage. And most recently, Woman’s Day alleged that the couple was considering divorce after struggling “for a long time.” Clearly, the tabloids can’t get it right about DeGeneres and de Rossi.

