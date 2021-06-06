Ellen DeGeneres Hoping To Save Marriage With Gorillas?

Can Ellen DeGeneres save her marriage with gorillas? One report says she and Portia De Rossi are relying on apes to re-lite the passion. Wait, what? Gossip Cop investigates.

‘She Wants To Leave The Drama Behind’

According to Heat, DeGeneres and de Rossi are on the brink. Between the toxic workplace allegations and the end of the Ellen DeGeneres Show, the couple is in need of reconnection. The two are turning to an unlikely solution: gorillas.

DeGeneres needs to take a lengthy break from the hustle and bustle of Hollywood. An insider says DeGeneres “needs a full six months off after her contract ends, and the first thing she wants to do is go straight to her gorilla sanctuary with Portia.” De Rossi gifted DeGeneres a Rwandan gorilla sanctuary for her 60th birthday, and the two will travel there to soothe the marriage.

A source says DeGeneres is “hoping this trip will help fix their rocky marriage. The two had a great time on their last trip, and they hope to reconnect away from all the stress of the show. The story concludes with a source saying, ‘there’s a very gentle and sincere side to Ellen – it’s who Portia fell in love with, and who she’s hoping to find again in Africa.”

She Does Own A Gorilla Sanctuary

DeGeneres and de Rossi have a litany of hobbies that seldom get spoken about. They flip houses together and buy and sell art together. Every once in a while a tabloid will use these hobbies to generate some silly story about the couple.

The Ellen Fund was founded in 2018 and, as part of its mission to support endangered species, runs The Ellen DeGeneres Campus of the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund. The sanctuary is located in Rwanda and hopes to open in the summer of 2021. We’ll give the tabloid this much: it did its research.

DeGeneres and de Rossi genuinely want to help animals, and the conservation organization hopes to raise over $1 million for that very cause. It’s a little derogatory to say this only exists to save their marriage.

Nostradamus

Heat is claiming to know what DeGeneres and de Rossi will be doing in the winter of 2022. A story like this by its very nature can only be speculative. Gossip Cop doubts that even DeGeneres and de Rossi know what they’ll be doing by then. This is an admittedly unique take on the tired narrative about de Rossi and DeGeneres’s marriage failing. They’re doing just fine.

Other Tall Tales

We debunk stories about DeGeneres and de Rossi’s marriage all the time. We’ve already busted myths about DeGeneres’ supposed downward spiral and how it will destroy her marriage. You’d think after 13 years of marriage that tabloids would learn to back off, but here we are.

This tabloid once claimed Kanye West was planning to clone himself, another silly story that had no basis in reality. DeGeneres is not using gorillas to save her marriage, but she is using her marriage to save gorillas.

