Ellen DeGeneres Hoping To Have A Baby To Save Marriage To Portia De Rossi?

No Babies For Ellen & Portia, The Couple Are Childless But Doing Just Fine

Gossip Cop can correct this dramatic report. First and foremost, Ellen DeGeneres has stated several times she wasn’t having children. Portia de Rossi has also shared the same sentiment. That being said, it doesn’t make sense that DeGeneres would use a baby to fix her marital and career problems. It’s also incorrect. A rep for the talk show host clarified that the story isn’t true. In regards to The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the popular daytime show is renewed through 2022. DeGeneres did receive a lot of backlash, but her career isn't in jeopardy. As for her COVID-19 diagnosis, the host recently explained that she was doing better.