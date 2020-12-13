Ellen DeGeneres' Home A 'War Zone,' Taking Frustration Out On Portia De Rossi?

And despite the outlet's insistence that DeGeneres is pushing her wife out of the spotlight and doesn't know what's happening with her own career, reality proves the opposite. As we pointed out in our recent investigation of another tabloid report that said the comedian was moving out of her shared home, the two were just filming a new show starring de Rossi — so much for DeGeneres keeping her wife "in the dark." Ellen DeGeneres' real estate moves are another frequent topic in the gossip pages, and those stories seem to have about as much insight into the comedian's personal life as they do about de Rossi's cooking show.