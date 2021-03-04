Ellen DeGeneres Hiding ‘Secret Son?’

Ellen DeGeneres was recently spotted out shopping with a young boy who bore a passing resemblance to the talk show host. That led to a magazine claiming DeGeneres might be hiding a “secret son.” Gossip Cop investigated the story and can explain what’s really going on.

Ellen DeGeneres Spotted Out With ‘Mini-Me’

Woman’s Day recently published a photo of Ellen DeGeneres walking alongside a young boy with blonde hair under the bombastic title: “Ellen’s Secret Son!” The Australian tabloid noted that DeGeneres had alway “shied away” from making the jump to motherhood but insisted that this reluctance didn’t mean she hated children.

In fact, the tabloid breathlessly explained, the sighting of DeGeneres and her “mini-me” had sparked rumors that she and her wife, Portia de Rossi, had been “hiding a secret son from the world!” Before giving readers a chance to think on that ridiculous notion for too long, however, the tabloid quickly backed off its claim of a “secret son.”

An insider informed the tabloid that the boy pictured in the magazine was not actually DeGeneres’ son, biological, adopted, or otherwise. “He’s one of the crew member’s kids,” the source explained. This tattler might have tossed cold water on the theory of an alleged “secret” child, but their next words hinted that motherhood might not be far from DeGeneres’ mind. Those close to the comedian seemed to believe her hanging around a crew member’s kid was “proof Ellen might be thinking of adopting.”

Here’s What We Know

The tabloid was right that Ellen DeGeneres doesn’t often discuss having children, but it is a topic she talked about in the past. In 2015, DeGeneres sat down for an interview with former Today Show host Matt Lauer, who asked her if she ever planned to have children one day. “I think I would, but that’s not enough to have a kid. I love kids, but that’s such a big commitment,” DeGeneres said, jokingly adding, “It seems long term. It seems like a commitment that you have to stick with.” When Lauer commented that DeGeneres would be an amazing mom, she simply answered, “Yeah, I’m getting too old. They’re cute, those little kids, but no.”

That’s a very definitive answer on the subject and it doesn’t look as if DeGeneres’ mind has changed in the last six years since that interview. It’s obvious to Gossip Cop that the tabloid didn’t truly believe that DeGeneres had a secret child or that she was seriously considering adoption, it just wanted an eye-catching headline and juicy gossip, regardless of whether or not it was true.

Gossip Cop has confronted this tabloid several times in the past for its less than truthful reporting when it comes to Ellen DeGeneres, particularly her marriage to actress Portia de Rossi. A few months back, the outlet claimed that DeGeneres was moving out of the couple’s shared home after she and her spouse had drifted apart. It should come as no surprise that the pair are still happily living together. A few weeks later, the outlet insisted that the two were headed for a “shock split” that still hasn’t happened. Clearly this tabloid has nothing better to do than make up fake stories about DeGeneres’ personal life.

