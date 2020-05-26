Ellen DeGeneres Has People Fuming Over Her Mom’s Birthday Gift

Though plenty of people online took issue with Betty’s new haircut, we here at Gossip Cop think it looks pretty nice. And clearly, spending time with her daughter on her 90th birthday was probably the best present Betty could have asked for. During this time when hair salons and barber shops are mostly closed, it’s a little nice to see celebrities join the ranks of normal folk trying to cut hair for the first time. Some people take everything so seriously, even lighthearted posts like the one Ellen made for her mother.