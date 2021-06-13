Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi have always been heavily scrutinized. The couple got married in 2008, and have apparently been on the edge of a breakup ever since. DeGeneres is supposedly cooking up all kinds of schemes to keep the marriage alive. Here are some hair brain schemes Gossip Cop has confronted, as reported by the supermarket tabloids.

Buying A $14 Million Ranch

According to In Touch, DeGeneres was repurchasing an old mansion for $14.3 million to remind de Rossi of the good times. A source said, “Portia always loved it there and since they’ve had a few rocky years — Portia was always pressuring Ellen to retire, but she wouldn’t — Ellen bought its back for her.” The wave of toxic workplace allegations forced DeGeneres to leave her show behind. An insider explained: “Ellen just lost her talk show; the last thing she wants is to lose her wife too.” This mansion purchase was an act of desperation as much as one of love. So was it?

Gossip Cop quashed this rumor. DeGeneres and de Rossi are repurchasing an old home, but this was not motivated by desperation. De Rossi appeared on Ellen to celebrate DeGeneres’ 3000th episode, and the two are constantly buying and selling houses. This particular home is notable only because they used to own it, but it’s really nothing out of the ordinary.

Saving The Marriage With Gorillas

According to Heat, de Rossi and DeGeneres were heading to gorillas to raise spirits and save the marriage. A source said DeGeneres was exhausted from her talk show, and “needs a full six months off after her contract ends, and the first thing she wants to do is go straight to her gorilla sanctuary with Portia.” The Scream 2 star bought DeGeneres a gorilla sanctuary for her 60th birthday. The Finding Dory star is, according to a source, “hoping this trip will help fix their rocky marriage. The two had a great time on their last trip, and they hope to reconnect away from all the stress of the show.”

DeGeneres and de Rossi run The Ellen Fund, an organization that supports endangered species. The existence of the gorilla sanctuary is genuinely out of love for animals and it’s not the key to saving their marriage. Furthermore, how could Heat possibly know what the two are planning to do in the fall of 2022? It’s unlikely that DeGeneres or de Rossi even know at this point.

Considering Divorce

In a rather uncreative story, Woman’s Day claimed DeGeneres and de Rossi would not survive the bullying scandal. A source said, “Portia obviously knew Ellen could be a little difficult at themes, but always put it down to stress.” The toxic allegations made it harder to live, and the end of Ellen meant they had no real reason to stay together. An insider said, “Portia is considering the ramifications of divorce, and she’s relishing alone time.” De Rossi knows DeGeneres far better than this tabloid does, so Gossip Cop hardly thinks any public scrutiny would change her mind. De Rossi has stood by DeGeneres through this entire scandal, and there’s no sign that she’s leaving now.

Moving To Australia

Australian tabloid New Idea claimed DeGeneres and de Rossi were “fleeing Hollywood” in order to save the marriage. A source said “there really is no choice in the matter… it’s Australia or bust for Portia and Ellen.” De Rossi is Australian, so this isn’t as random as it seems. An insider said “they’re both beginning to realize that a fresh start in Australia could be exactly what they need.’ None of this is true. It only came about because the two sold a house, but they do that just about every year. DeGeneres is not retiring just because her show is ending, so she’ll be in California for years to come.

Crush On Courteney Cox?

Tabloids will even take banal circumstances and twist them to be about this marriage. When DeGeneres moved into Courteney Cox’s home, In Touch claimed she was doing so to get away from de Rossi. An insider said the two “have always remained independent women who like their own space,” but this was still not a good sign. Perhaps DeGeneres had a crush on Cox? Another source said de Rossi “can’t help but feel a little jealous that her wife has become so close to another woman.”

This story was a bit tongue-in-cheek, but it just exposes how tabloids will take any incident and make it about the marriage. DeGeneres was living at Cox’s home because it cut down her commute. Cox wasn’t even home at the time, and de Rossi was staying over from time to time. This temporary living situation had nothing to do with the marriage, so this story was completely false. De Rossi and DeGeneres are doing just fine.

