Ellen DeGeneres Giving Up Hollywood, Moving To Australia With Portia De Rossi?

A little-known fact about Portia de Rossi is that she’s originally from Australia. A narrative is making the rounds that the Arrested Development star and Ellen DeGeneres could move down under once DeGeneres concludes her talk show. Here are some stories Gossip Cop has investigated about a big Australian move.

DeGeneres Refusing To Move?

Back in 2019, Star claimed that de Rossi wanted to move to Australia, but DeGeneres was refusing to quit her show. At the time, DeGeneres announced that she would do her talk show for three more years. A source noted that Portia de Rossi “sees this as a betrayal,” and the “their relationship may not last.”

In all likelihood, de Rossi knew about the renewal long before it was formally announced. A source close to the couple told Gossip Cop that there was no fighting over the decision to continue the talk show, and de Rossi was not pushing for a move to Australia. Portia de Rossi has her own pursuits in Los Angeles as well, so she has reasons to stay close to Hollywood.

Marriage Saving Move

According to New Idea, “it’s Australia or bust for Portia and Ellen.” A source said the two had “gone through the toughest couple of years ever and it’s nothing short of a miracle that they’re still together.” The couple was relying on a fresh start in Australia to save the marriage. The only evidence this story had was a recent sale of DeGeneres and de Rossi’s California home. The tabloid neglected to mention that this is pretty standard practice for the couple, and they’ve already purchased a new home in the same region. There’s no evidence that the two are planning a move across the globe, so Gossip Cop busted the story.

Buying An Australian Home

According to In Touch, Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres were spending $20 million on an Australian home close to de Rossi’s family. A source said that the actress “really wants to spend at least six months a year there for a few years, then they can think about living there full time.” The only hitch in the plan was DeGeneres, who could not imagine a life outside of Hollywood. The mansion was a total fabrication, for the outlet could provide no hard details about the house. Legitimate house sales will always have details about rooms and costs, yet no proof could be found. Gossip Cop contacted realtors in the region ourselves, and none could confirm this report. A source close to DeGeneres assured us that this rumor was “not true.”

De Rossi Pushing For Australia

Just last week, the National Enquirer claimed that de Rossi thought “toxic TV talker” DeGeneres needed to recoup after a trying year. De Rossi reportedly “believes the change of scenery would bring a breath of fresh air to their relationship, and take some of the weight off Ellen’s shoulders,” a so-called “friend” said. De Rossi wanted to move to Australia, and DeGeneres wasn’t opposed to moving after retirement. A source said, “Lord knows when that will be.” DeGeneres and de Rossi are collaborating on LA-based projects that won’t end when the talk show does. The couple just purchased a new home in Montecito, making an Australian move extremely unlikely.

