Ellen DeGeneres Fighting To Save Career And Marriage?

Is Ellen DeGeneres in jeopardy of losing her career and her wife Portia de Rossi after the daytime television comedy talk show lost 1 million viewers? One tabloid suggests that this toxic TV talker is trapped in a tragic tailspin, belting back booze while struggling to get a grip on a fading career and tumultuous marriage. Gossip Cop is reporting the real truth.

No New Viewers

After losing nearly 1 million viewers already this year, the Globe is insisting that DeGeneres’s highly regarded show is treading thin water and causing fights with her wife, amidst talks of a $300 million divorce. Branding her TV’s “queen of mean”, a source close to DeGeneres says, “Ellen’s been hit by a double whammy and her nerves are frayed.” The source takes it a step further and alleges, “Her ratings are tanking, and her marriage is coming apart at the seams. I hear Ellen’s knocking back the red wine to drown her sorrows.”

The article also talks about how the talk show host damaged her reputation last year after charges of bullying and misconduct behind the scenes of the show surfaced. Even though three top executive producers were fired and DeGeneres publicly apologized, the rankings and ad revenue plummeted. Thus, spills an insider, “Ellen is desperate to salvage her career, and she’s clinging to the fact her support team believes in her.” To reconcile the turmoil, they say, “Her strategy is to let the storm die down and then pull in some huge guest stars to win back her audience and reestablish herself as top-dog on the talk show circuit.”

Wifey Woes

On top of the show’s floundering, her longtime marriage to the Arrested Development star is also tanking, the article suggests. Apparently, Portia de Rossi was floored that DeGeneres listed their Beverly Hills estate, purchased from Adam Levine, less than two years after buying. One insider dishes, “Portia thought it was going to be their forever home– and it was like pulling the rug out from under her!”

The article also covered transpiring health concerns. On March 20th, Ellen rushed de Rossi to the ER after collapsing. She received an emergency appendectomy and is now recovering. “Ellen is in a really bad place over Portia’s health crisis and she’s been drowning her sorrows in booze,” admits a sketchy source, concluding, “Ellen realizes more than ever how much she desperately loves Portia, but she also knows it’ll be a lot of work to get the relationship back on track.”

Stretching The Narratives

It’s true that the renowned talk show witnessed about a 38% decline in viewership when it returned to air this past September. Many criticize that the workplace misconduct allegations spurred the demise, but producers purport that viewing habits may have also shifted during the pandemic. Gossip Cop figures it’s a little of both. However, this doesn’t confirm that the show is being terminated or that DeGeneres is going to lose her job anytime soon. In fact, she signed a contract with executives that grants her the reign through 2022, at least.

Then, there’s the trope concerning the beautiful de Rossi and their marriage problems. Although the title of the article suggests their relationship troubles are due to the dipping show ratings, the tabloid more so discusses their house selling controversy and health scare. Looks like they tried the classic clickbait.

Gossip Cop also points out that in the months before de Rossi’s appendix ordeal, she gushed to People that, “We’ve grown together as a couple, and we really consider each other and put our relationship first. By doing that, you become a lot more solid. I can’t imagine spending time with anyone but her.” DeGeneres then added, “We think the same things, say the same things at the same time, finish each other’s sandwiches– no, sentences. We’re in a rhythm that’s easy.” These sweet sentiments really don’t indicate the rocky relationship the tabloid tries to paint

Nothing New

The tabloids’ favorite narratives surrounding DeGeneres typically include getting replaced by a different talk show host and/or breaking up with de Rossi. In 2018, National Enquirer alleged that Mario Lopez was gunning for Ellen DeGeneres’ show spot due to rumors of potential retirement. Another time, In Touch suggested that DeGeneres’ blond bombshell wife was walking out on her due to the controversy surrounding the talk show’s toxic work environment last year. Ironically, the prior year, the same publication ran a headline stating DeGeneres and de Rossi were at their breaking point because the talk show host wouldn’t quit her day job. Gossip Cop debunked all of these and will continue reporting realness, especially because the rumor mill doesn’t seem to be slowing for DeGeneres anytime soon.

More News From Gossip Cop

How ‘Boy Meets World’s’ Maitland Ward Plans To Juggle Adult Film Career After TV Return

Amal And George Clooney Giving Marriage ‘One Last Shot’ As He Prepares To Get Into Politics?

Audrina Patridge’s Controversial ‘Skirt Jeans’ Has The Internet Divided

Kim Kardashian Dating CNN’s Van Jones?

Liv Tyler’s Son Looks Like His Famous Grandfather