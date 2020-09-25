Ellen DeGeneres Fears Her Show May Be 'Over' According To New Report

Ellen's Apology And Where Her Show Is Headed

Gossip Cop can only imagine the amount of stress DeGeneres was under during this tough time, but The Ellen DeGeneres show returned for its 18th season on September 21st. Based on the ratings, which were more or less the same as last year, it doesn't appear the show is in any danger of being "done" as the tabloid's story claimed. If DeGeneres “feared” that her show was over, she wouldn't have returned for a new season, or take responsibility for the accusations against it. Additionally, a rep for DeGeneres has denied the story. As for de Rossi, the Nip/Tuck actress has defended her wife amid the scandal, and the spouses are not in a “limbo” state. Gossip Cop has stressed several times that DeGeneres and de Rossi are not having marital problems.