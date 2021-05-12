Ellen DeGeneres has been the queen of daytime talk for almost two decades, but today, the comedian announced her show would be ending in 2022. Rumors of the show’s end have been floating for some time, but now it’s official.

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, DeGeneres says, “When you’re a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged — and as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it’s just not a challenge anymore.” The last year has been especially difficult for the legendary host, as multiple reports emerged last year accusing the set of the Ellen DeGeneres Show of being a toxic work environment. Several changes were made amongst the production crew, but ratings for the once powerhouse show have slipped significantly in 2021 amid a changing landscape in daytime TV, with Kelly Clarkson’s show taking the lead among viewers.

DeGeneres signed a new contract in 2019, taking the show into 2022, and it appears that’s when the show will air its final episode.

This story is developing.

